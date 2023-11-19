LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese has allegedly been suspended from the program. The "Bayou Barbie" has not been on the court, and the LSU coach has not given a reason why.

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey has been asked about it but did not go into detail about it while answering.

"You want me to explain why? It's very obvious. Angel was not here. Angels is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later. I'm not going to answer any more. That's all you need to know," Mulkey said (h/t Outkick).

On a recent TikTok post, Reese posted a slideshow of roses from her Florida State Seminoles basketball boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, with the following caption:

"They can say whatever they want about you but i know you the realist on my team. Friend for 6 years and now 6 months of dating. thank for you for being there during the light & dark of my life. You keep me sane & being my peace is what I've always look at you for.

"Knowing I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders & everyday isn't easy for me, you always ALWAYS make sure i'm good. nobody can ever change my feeling for you. thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you endlessly..."

When should we expect to see Angel Reese back on the court?

Angel Reese, one of the best women's college basketball players, has been off the court since Friday- the first game since she was allegedly suspended.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has not tipped her hand about when we should expect Reese back on the court. However, if the rumors about her grades slipping are true, there could be some time before we see her back on the court for the LSU Tigers.

Reese has been playing well through four games this season, averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor.

