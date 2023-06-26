Angel Reese NIL valuation: Where does the LSU forward stand after inking PlayStation deal promoting Final Fantasy XVI video game 

Angel Reese's NIL valuation continues to soar in 2023. The LSU basketball star recently signed a name, image, and likeness agreement with PlayStation. This partnership involves the player endorsing PlayStation's latest video game - Final Fantasy XVI.

The deal has led to a significant rise in the NIL valuation for Reese, who has already witnessed a significant surge since the beginning of 2023. Her NIL contracts are currently valued at $1.6 million, placing her in the fifth position among college athletes.

The news came just days after USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, became part of the PlayStation’s Playmaker program. The program already boasts of big names, having the likes of Lebron James, Ja’Marr Chase and a host of others on board.

The PlayStation Playmakers are individuals selected as partners to collaborate in promoting Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) games and the PlayStation brand. These chosen partners actively engage in promoting and endorsing PlayStation products and games.

The Final Fantasy series originated as a Japanese science fantasy anthology. The inaugural Final Fantasy game was launched in 1987 and the anticipated 16th installment of the series was released on Thursday, with Angel Reese featuring on the advertisement.

Angel Reese’s Massive NIL Valuation Rise in 2023

Angel Reese has seen an enormous rise in her NIL valuation in 2023. This is mainly due to her incredible performances during the 2022-23 season which saw her lead the LSU Tigers women's basketball team to a national championship victory in April.

Before the commencement of the March Madness, Reese had an estimated NIL valuation of $371,000 (according to On3). However, that figure has climbed up to $1.6 million in June, amounting to an increase of approximately $1.3 million since the victory over Iowa.

With growing popularity across the country since then, the LSU star has secured a number of NIL contracts with several notable brands. These include brands like Intuit TurboTax, Raising Cane's, Caktus AI, Campus Ink, SI Swimsuit, Mielle Organics, and Starry.

In addition to that, Angel Reese generated a significant buzz when she unveiled her partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. This collaboration was facilitated with the assistance of the Bayou Collective, a NIL collective for LSU athletes.

Reese now finds herself among the top players, with only a few individuals ahead of her in terms of NIL valuation. The players ahead of her include Bronny James ($6.8 million), Livvy Dunne ($3.4 million), Arch Manning ($2.8 million) and Caleb Williams ($2.6 million).

Angel Reese leads the way in women's college basketball and ranks as No. 2 among women in college sports, behind Livvy Dunne. Reese's NIL valuation is expected to grow even further when she returns to LSU for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

