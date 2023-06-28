Angel Reese's hometown: Where does the LSU star live?

Thanks to her stellar performance in women's basketball, Angel Reese has become a household name. The LSU Tigers star was a major actor in her team’s SEC championship run, winning the SEC's Player of the Year award in the process. As she continues to become accustomed with her growing superstar status in the larger basketball world, many are unaware of her background, especially where she is from.

Reese was born in Randallstown, a suburb of Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore City has a history of producing great basketball stars. Some notable ones include Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, and Muggsy Bogues. Safe to say then, that she was never wanting for role models. Her parents, Angel and Michael, were also professional basketball players. So is her stepbrother, Mikael Hopkins.

Baltimore to the World: Reese's rise to the top

Right from childhood, Reese learned about competitiveness and the need to rise above challenges and adversity. Her love for basketball also developed from an early age because she was surrounded by people who lived and breathed the game.

She attended St. Frances Academy, a reputed Catholic school with a strong academic and athletic tradition in Baltimore. There, she played basketball for four years at the varsity level. Her journey to basketball superstardom started at the high school level. She led her school to four consecutive IAAM (Interscholastic Athletics Association) of Maryland titles.

In her four years of playing basketball at St. Frances, she was in the All-Metro first-team selection. She was also the All-Metro Player of the Year in her junior and senior seasons. She left the school a legend, bagging the second-highest career points in the school’s history, and her jersey number was retired.

As the second-highest-ranked prospect in her class, Reese received several offers from top college basketball programs. However, she opted to play for her home-state school, the University of Maryland where she played her freshman and sophomore seasons. She transferred to LSU ahead of her junior season and was an instant star.

Averaging 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, she led the Tigers to an SEC title and their first national championship. Her part in LSU’s incredible season has shot her to legendary status, not only in LSU but in women’s basketball generally.

Needless to say, Reese is a hero in her hometown of Baltimore. Despite her young age, she has made her way to the city’s pantheon of legendary figures. The best part is that she still has a long way to go in her life and career. So, she still has a lot to achieve and make Baltimore proud of her.

