Ante Brzovic transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Charleston star ft. Louisville

Charleston forward Ante Brzovic is entering the transfer portal. Brzovic has played four seasons, but one of those was at a Division II school, so he is seeking an extra year of eligibility. He's also reportedly considering the NBA Draft.

Last season, he averaged 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Charleston. He's 6-foot-10 and not a great perimeter shooter (66 career 3-pointers, 28%). However, he can score inside, rebound, and handle the ball to some extent.

Brzovic could be a pro, he could be out of college eligibility, but if he plays in college, here are some potential landing spots.

Top 5 portal spots for Ante Brzovic

Former Charleston coach Pat Kelsey might well recruit Brzovic for his Louisville team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. UConn

The Huskies stand to lose Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley to the NBA. UConn needed help inside last season. White Brzovic might not be an elite athlete, but he's an experienced scorer who could be part of a solid rotation of players on Dan Hurley's next UConn squad.

4. Clemson

First, Clemson received plenty of chances to see Brzovic. Second, the team loses big man Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin. It certainly seems plausible that coach Brad Brownell might take a shot at Brzovic to help shore up a decimated group of post players.

3. College of Charleston

Not impossible. Here's the thing. CoC coach Chris Mack was heavily rumored to be taking the Xavier job. Mack coached there before, and it is generally regarded as a step up. But Mack didn't want the job and has decided to return to Charleston. Perhaps with a little NIL assistance, Brzovic might decide that he also wants to return.

2. South Carolina

Much like Clemson, Carolina can't be unaware of Brzovic's skills. Honestly, watching his own team go 12-20 should have motivated Lamont Paris to add some immediate talent to his team. If USC wants to keep up in the SEC (and Paris wants to keep his job), adding some guys like Brzovic is a good step one.

1. Louisville

Charleston's former coach was none other than Pat Kelsey, who is now the head coach at Louisville.

Louisville had lots of guards and lots of seniors, but only James Scott is slated as a returning post player who saw meaningful minutes. Brzovic's former coach might well dip back into the Charleston well to add some major frontcourt scoring capacity to his squad.

What do you think of Brzovic's transfer possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

