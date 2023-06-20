Anthony Black Scouting Report: Is the Arkansas guard the fastest riser as we approach the 2023 NBA draft?

Anthony Black is one of those players who gets described as "having a feel for the game". He knows when and to whom to pass, and when to shoot or drive down the lane with the ball in hand, drawing fouls or finishing under the rim.

His frizzy hair can be seen bobbing up and down the court, either finishing strongly in transition, or lobbing an inventive pass to a well-positioned teammate.

He is a constant ball of energy. He's constantly hassling, stealing, blocking, and rebounding in his attempts to recover the ball. He is quick, allowing him to follow smaller and faster opponents effortlessly.

From being mocked as a mid to late first round pick, his value seems to have picked up after the NBA draft combine and pre-draft workouts. The change in fortunes is marking him to be one of the fastest late risers in the draft.

BUT if we were to start his role out as a playmaking "small" 3 (6-7 in shoes, 6-8 wingspan, great D) with room to develop THAT is at least interesting...

The rise of Anthony Black

More than anything else, Anthony Black's perimeter defending has drawn interest from several NBA teams because he offers a lot of immediate upside for potential teams.

He's simply a relentless defender who never seems to run out of energy, constantly harrassing and following his opponents wherever they may go. He has shown an intensity in defense that's simply astounding, throwing his body into contact to recover the ball multiple times.

Anthony Black can defend size mismatches effortlessly and in different positions. He has shown an instinct of knowing where the ball will land, and his shot-blocking has also made for some spectacular clips.

Black can run pick and roll and his movement without the ball will stand him in good stead when he makes the step-up to the NBA. He's always hunting for those small pockets of space where he can take better shots.

He can play on the wing or as a lead guard due to his size and his tendency to facilitate play for his teammates. His passing is top-notch, aided by his tight handle on the ball and silky dribbling.

His jumper could use some work, but that single weakness doesn't massively count against him. It's being reported that he impressed a lot of teams with his defensive game and transition ability during the NBA draft combine.

From being touted as a mid to late first round pick, Black is now being placed as a possible top 12th pick, showing his mercurial rise in the space of a few weeks.

