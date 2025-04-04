AP Player of the Year Award: Full list of freshmen to win collegiate honor ft. Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg was named the 2024-25 AP Player of the Year on Friday, becoming the fourth freshman to earn the prestigious honor.

Let's take a closer look at all four freshmen who won the AP Player of the Year award.

Freshmen to win the AP Player of the Year award

Kevin Durant, Texas (2006-07)

Kevin Durant was the first freshman to be named the AP Player of the Year in the 2006-07 season for the Texas Longhorns. He started all 35 games and was an electric scorer as he shot 47.3% from the floor, 40.4% from the 3-point line and 81.6% from the free-throw line while averaging 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

The Longhorns were a No. 4 seed in the East Region but were knocked off in the first weekend as they lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the USC Trojans. Durant left for the NBA draft following the season.

Anthony Davis, Kentucky (2011-12)

Anthony Davis has the distinction right now of being the only freshman to win both the AP Player of the Year and a national championship in the same season. He started all 40 games for the Kentucky Wildcats and averaged 14.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg and 4.7 bpg.

Davis was a beast on the offensive glass as he grabbed 3.0 offensive rpg and ensured that people understood how much of a force he was. He left after one season and was the first pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

Zion Williamson, Duke (2018-19)

Zion Williamson was a force that has been rarely seen in college basketball. He dominated for the Duke Blue Devils in his only season with the program. The forward averaged 22.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.8 bpg and 2.1 spg and shot 68.0% from the floor that season.

The Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight that season.

Cooper Flagg, Duke (2024-25)

Cooper Flagg has had an excellent season. He is averaging 18.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.3 bpg and 1.4 spg on a 48.3/37.4/83.4 shooting split.

The Blue Devils will face the Houston Cougars on Saturday in the Final Four game. It will be interesting to see if Flagg can help Duke capture its first national championship since 2015.

