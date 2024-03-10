AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction after Week 18

The release of Monday's college basketball AP poll top 25 could look like a dartboard.
Array the top teams in college basketball, and basically throw a few guesses at who's a top m-25 team. Granted, the sport's top squads were unscathed. But it was a brutal week for the lower half of the top 25.
The projected AP poll reflects the craziness of week 18.
AP Poll top 25 college basketball rankings prediction after Week 18
Week 18 upsets
Where to begin? For illustration, the ranks of teams that lost this week were: 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 (twice), 24.
If anything, that list makes the week seem even more drastic than it was. Instead, much of the poll impact consisted of teams falling or rising a spot or two after mild disappointments.
Kansas's humiliation against Houston was significant, but the guess is the AP poll does not penalize them much. San Diego State took the pair of losses and pays the price of falling from the top-25. It was just a wild, wild week.
Top-10 activity
North Carolina and Creighton, both already in the top-10, took jumps.
Duke was the only team that fell from the top-10, which sounds more drastic than saying they went from ninth to 11th.
Auburn was the only team to climb into the top-10. While four top-10 teams lost, there wasn't a ton of turmoil. Credit Houston, UConn and Purdue for not falling.
Rising in and dropping out
The projected top-25 has two new entrants, Nevada and Texas Tech.
Texas Tech was rewarded for an upset win to Baylor, while Nevada's path was more complicated. The Wolfpack overtook Boise State, and otherwise it would have been Boise who made the top-25.
San Diego State's awful 0-2 week dropped them from 21st to outside the projected top-25. Likewise, South Florida's loss to Tulsa caused the Bulls to slide out of the poll from 24th.
Poll : Should Duke still be in the AP top 10?
Yes
No
0 votes