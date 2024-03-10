AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction after Week 18

The release of Monday's college basketball AP poll top 25 could look like a dartboard.

Array the top teams in college basketball, and basically throw a few guesses at who's a top m-25 team. Granted, the sport's top squads were unscathed. But it was a brutal week for the lower half of the top 25.

The projected AP poll reflects the craziness of week 18.

AP Poll top 25 college basketball rankings prediction after Week 18

Predicted AP Poll Ranking Team Name Overall Record Total Points Ranking Last Week 1 Houston 28-3 1550 1 2 UConn 28-3 1460 2 3 Purdue 27-3 1450 3 4 North Carolina 25-6 1350 7 5 Tennessee 24-7 1275 4 6 Arizona 24-7 1225 5 7 Creighton 23-8 1200 10 8 Iowa State 24-7 1080 6 9 Auburn 24-7 1030 13 10 Marquette 23-8 970 8 11 Duke 24-7 950 9 12 Kentucky 23-8 850 15 13 Baylor 22-9 780 11 14 Illinois 22-8 740 12 15 Gonzaga 24-6 700 19 16 Kansas 22-9 580 14 17 Alabama 21-10 550 16 18 South Carolina 25-6 490 17 19 Utah State 26-5 390 22 20 St. Mary's 24-7 340 23 21 Washington State 23-8 330 18 22 Dayton 24-6 280 25 23 Nevada 25-6 250 NR 24 BYU 22-9 160 20 25 Texas Tech 22-9 55 NR

Week 18 upsets

A loss to Kentucky dropped No. 4 Tennessee a spot in the projected AP poll.

Where to begin? For illustration, the ranks of teams that lost this week were: 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 (twice), 24.

If anything, that list makes the week seem even more drastic than it was. Instead, much of the poll impact consisted of teams falling or rising a spot or two after mild disappointments.

Kansas's humiliation against Houston was significant, but the guess is the AP poll does not penalize them much. San Diego State took the pair of losses and pays the price of falling from the top-25. It was just a wild, wild week.

Top-10 activity

North Carolina and Creighton, both already in the top-10, took jumps.

Duke was the only team that fell from the top-10, which sounds more drastic than saying they went from ninth to 11th.

Auburn was the only team to climb into the top-10. While four top-10 teams lost, there wasn't a ton of turmoil. Credit Houston, UConn and Purdue for not falling.

Rising in and dropping out

The projected top-25 has two new entrants, Nevada and Texas Tech.

Texas Tech was rewarded for an upset win to Baylor, while Nevada's path was more complicated. The Wolfpack overtook Boise State, and otherwise it would have been Boise who made the top-25.

San Diego State's awful 0-2 week dropped them from 21st to outside the projected top-25. Likewise, South Florida's loss to Tulsa caused the Bulls to slide out of the poll from 24th.

Poll : Should Duke still be in the AP top 10? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion