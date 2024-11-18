  • home icon
  AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. Kansas, Alabama and more

AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. Kansas, Alabama and more

By Geoff
Modified Nov 18, 2024 02:30 GMT
AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. Kansas, Alabama and more

The initial week of the 2024-25 college basketball season has passed and schools inside the AP Poll Top 25 men's rankings are beginning to make their presence felt.

The results of the Champions Classic and other marquee matchups during the week have caused potential shakeups in the rankings. Ahead of the AP Poll's big reveal on Monday, here are our guesses on which teams might move up or down in the Top 25.

Projected AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

First here's the current top 25 for reference.

Last week's rankingTeam (first place votes)Overall recordTotal ranking pointsRanking from the previous week
1Kansas (44)2-015251
2Alabama (6)2-014392
3UConn (7)2-013983
4Gonzaga (3)2-013736
5Auburn (2)2-0131511
6Duke2-012227
7Iowa State1-012065
8Houston1-110704
9Arizona2-0100410
10North Carolina1-19929
11Tennessee2-093012
12Baylor1-18068
13Purdue2-079514
14Creighton2-075215
15Marquette2-060318
16Indiana2-060017
17Cincinnati2-045420
18Arkansass1-135716
19Kentucky2-035323
20Florida2-033221
21Ohio State1-0273NR
22St John's2-0178NR
23Texas A&M1-116913
24Rutgers1-015725
25Ole Miss2-014719
And now, our potential AP Top 25 roster changes.

Potential upsets in Top 25

Unranked Illinois could cause an epic upset in Wednesday's game against No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide is coming off a nine-point defeat to Purdue, who was missing its 7-foot-3 starter Daniel Jacobsen due to a season-ending injury.

The rookie-laden Duke squad could be bound for another surprise defeat if Arizona speeds up the tempo and scores long-range bombs to force the young Blue Devils out of position on defense.

Potential shakeups in Top 10

No. 2 Alabama is off to a so-so start to the season. After winning its first game against UNC Asheville by a whopping 56 points, the Crimson Tide's play in the next outings seemed to have tapered down.

The Nate Oats-coached team won over Arkansas State and McNeese by nine and eight points, respectively. However, their lackluster play resulted in an 88-79 loss to Purdue on Friday.

Due to their slump, expect Alabama to surrender the No. 2 spot in the rankings and fall between No. 7 and No. 10. Purdue, on the other hand, would potentially move up near the Top 10 or even inside the Top 10 when the latest AP poll would be released.

Blue blood schools Kentucky and Duke faced off in a Champions Classic showdown in which the No. 19 Wildcats emerged victorious in a close matchup. The Blue Devils seemed to have moved on from that setback and ran over Wofford on Saturday.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope, on the other hand, is proving to everyone that he's the real deal. He devised a great defensive ploy that limited Kon Knueppel's production and forced Cooper Flagg to commit critical errors down the stretch.

Expect the Wildcats to move four or five places up the AP Poll while their victims would slightly fall but will remain in the Top 10.

Rising in and dropping out

Big Ten Conference surprise packages Wisconsin and Illinois could be bound for the Top 25 on Monday's release. The Fighting Illini, who were three votes close to meeting the limit, could finally move up the charts after subduing Oakland at home for their third straight win.

Wisconsin could also secure enough votes to surge inside the AP Top 25 poll after upsetting No. 9 Arizona, thanks to John Tonje's 41 points. Big 12 team Texas Tech could be another climber after topping Wyoming by 47 points during the week.

Ohio State could see its stock dropping after losing to Texas A&M by 14 points on Friday.

Who do you think will make the Top 25? Are there teams heading to a big fall? Are there squads bound to make a sudden climb to the rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Debasish
