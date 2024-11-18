AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. Kansas, Alabama and more

The initial week of the 2024-25 college basketball season has passed and schools inside the AP Poll Top 25 men's rankings are beginning to make their presence felt.

The results of the Champions Classic and other marquee matchups during the week have caused potential shakeups in the rankings. Ahead of the AP Poll's big reveal on Monday, here are our guesses on which teams might move up or down in the Top 25.

Projected AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

First here's the current top 25 for reference.

Last week's ranking Team (first place votes) Overall record Total ranking points Ranking from the previous week 1 Kansas (44) 2-0 1525 1 2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1439 2 3 UConn (7) 2-0 1398 3 4 Gonzaga (3) 2-0 1373 6 5 Auburn (2) 2-0 1315 11 6 Duke 2-0 1222 7 7 Iowa State 1-0 1206 5 8 Houston 1-1 1070 4 9 Arizona 2-0 1004 10 10 North Carolina 1-1 992 9 11 Tennessee 2-0 930 12 12 Baylor 1-1 806 8 13 Purdue 2-0 795 14 14 Creighton 2-0 752 15 15 Marquette 2-0 603 18 16 Indiana 2-0 600 17 17 Cincinnati 2-0 454 20 18 Arkansass 1-1 357 16 19 Kentucky 2-0 353 23 20 Florida 2-0 332 21 21 Ohio State 1-0 273 NR 22 St John's 2-0 178 NR 23 Texas A&M 1-1 169 13 24 Rutgers 1-0 157 25 25 Ole Miss 2-0 147 19

And now, our potential AP Top 25 roster changes.

Potential upsets in Top 25

Unranked Illinois could cause an epic upset in Wednesday's game against No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide is coming off a nine-point defeat to Purdue, who was missing its 7-foot-3 starter Daniel Jacobsen due to a season-ending injury.

The rookie-laden Duke squad could be bound for another surprise defeat if Arizona speeds up the tempo and scores long-range bombs to force the young Blue Devils out of position on defense.

Potential shakeups in Top 10

No. 2 Alabama is off to a so-so start to the season. After winning its first game against UNC Asheville by a whopping 56 points, the Crimson Tide's play in the next outings seemed to have tapered down.

The Nate Oats-coached team won over Arkansas State and McNeese by nine and eight points, respectively. However, their lackluster play resulted in an 88-79 loss to Purdue on Friday.

Due to their slump, expect Alabama to surrender the No. 2 spot in the rankings and fall between No. 7 and No. 10. Purdue, on the other hand, would potentially move up near the Top 10 or even inside the Top 10 when the latest AP poll would be released.

Blue blood schools Kentucky and Duke faced off in a Champions Classic showdown in which the No. 19 Wildcats emerged victorious in a close matchup. The Blue Devils seemed to have moved on from that setback and ran over Wofford on Saturday.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope, on the other hand, is proving to everyone that he's the real deal. He devised a great defensive ploy that limited Kon Knueppel's production and forced Cooper Flagg to commit critical errors down the stretch.

Expect the Wildcats to move four or five places up the AP Poll while their victims would slightly fall but will remain in the Top 10.

Rising in and dropping out

Big Ten Conference surprise packages Wisconsin and Illinois could be bound for the Top 25 on Monday's release. The Fighting Illini, who were three votes close to meeting the limit, could finally move up the charts after subduing Oakland at home for their third straight win.

Wisconsin could also secure enough votes to surge inside the AP Top 25 poll after upsetting No. 9 Arizona, thanks to John Tonje's 41 points. Big 12 team Texas Tech could be another climber after topping Wyoming by 47 points during the week.

Ohio State could see its stock dropping after losing to Texas A&M by 14 points on Friday.

Who do you think will make the Top 25? Are there teams heading to a big fall? Are there squads bound to make a sudden climb to the rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

