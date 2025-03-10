AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings Predictions

As the college basketball regular season has crept to an end, it's time for a guess as to what the March 10th AP poll rankings might reveal. Instead of waiting for the poll, let's take an easy guess as to what teams might be on the move up or down in the coming AP poll.

Projected AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings

With a pair of losses, Bruce Pearl and Auburn will slide down from the No.1 spot in the nation. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

First, to start, here's last week's poll.

RANK TEAM (First Place Votes) RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 Auburn (61) 27-2 1525 1 2 Duke 26-3 1458 2 3 Houston 25-4 1396 4 4 Tennessee 24-5 1326 5 5 Florida 25-4 1247 3 6 St. John's 26-4 1179 7 7 Alabama 23-6 1176 6 8 Michigan State 24-5 1165 8 9 Texas Tech 22-7 947 10 10 Iowa State 22-7 918 9 11 Clemson 24-5 905 13 12 Wisconsin 22-7 815 11 13 Maryland 22-7 628 16 14 Louisville 23-6 606 19 15 Missouri 21-8 603 14 16 Memphis 24-5 560 18 17 Michigan 22-7 494 15 18 Purdue 20-9 454 20 19 Kentucky 19-10 417 17 20 Marquette 22-7 409 21 21 Saint Mary's 27-4 399 23 22 Texas A&M 20-9 364 12 23 BYU 21-8 287 25 24 Arizona 19-10 162 22 25 Mississippi State 20-9 87 24

And now, our best early guess about what might change.

Teams heading out of the top 25?

Arizona has a good chance to slide out of the top 25. The Wildcats had a 1-1 weak, holding off in-state foe Arizona State but losing a fairly winnable game against an unranked Kansas team. Arizona didn't fall too far from 24th and is probably out of the top 25.

Mississippi State is almost certainly moving out of the top 25. The Bulldogs barely tucked into the No. 25 spot a week ago Since then, they lost two games. Granted, it took overtime for Texas to outlast them and Arkansas defeated MSU by a single point. Still, an 0-2 week says goodbye to the top 25 for Mississippi State.

Less certain but possible as a non-top 25 team now is Marquette. The Golden Eagles were at No. 20 but lost both their games in the week, first to unranked UConn and then in overtime to No. 6 St. John's. Still, between their relatively high rank and the solid nature of the teams that beat them, there's a good chance Marquette doesn't fall out of the top 25... but it could.

Top 10 shakeups

Start at the top. Duke will move up to No. 1 and Auburn will move down. The Tigers had a 0-2 week, losing to Texas A&M and Alabama. It wouldn't be shocking if Auburn fell below No. 2.

Look for Florida and Tennessee to flip. The Vols were 4th, while the Gators were 5th. But UT lost to Ole Miss and Florida had an impressive 2-0 week. That's a certain move.

St. John's could move up a bit off a big week, while Iowa State will fall out of the Top 10 and will likely be replaced by either Maryland or Clemson.

New Top 25 teams?

The two most obvious candidates to leap are Illinois and Oregon. Illinois was already among the "receiving votes" crowd and followed a Sunday win at Michigan by taking down Purdue on Friday. Two straight wins over ranked teams should jump the Illini.

Oregon was on the cusp of the top 25 and a win over Indiana certainly won't hurt the Ducks' situation. Both of those teams are probably "moving on up."

What do you think of our AP Poll top 25 projections? Who's up and down this week? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments section!

