AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction after Week 18

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 10, 2024 19:56 IST
Ole Miss v LSU
LSU and Angel Reese made a jump in the weekly top 25 AP poll projection.

The women's basketball AP Poll Top 25 hasn't had too dire of a shake-up in conference tournament week. While 10 teams from the top 25 took losses, many were expected defeats against fellow ranked foes. Only one team is projected to slide out of the top 25 this week. While some shuffles are anticipated throughout the poll, the top 10 could stay intact.

Women's College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Prediction After Week 18

Predicted AP Poll

Ranking

Team NameOverall RecordTotal PointsRanking Last Week
1South Carolina31-08751
2Stanford28-48252
3Iowa 28-47903
4USC25-57605
5Texas28-47006
6Ohio State25-56904
7LSU28-46708
8Uconn27-56409
9UCLA25-65707
10NC State26-553010
11Notre Dame24-651014
12Gonzaga29-249015
13Indiana24-548512
14Virginia Tech 24-747011
15Oregon State24-741013
16Kansas State25-634016
17Oklahoma22-828019
18Baylor24-726017
19Colorado 22-924018
20Creighton25-421021
21UNLV 27-220023
22Syracuse23-717020
23Fairfield28-112025
24Utah22-1011022
25Princeton23-460NR

Big upsets

Ohio State had a tough loss to Maryland. That defeat caused the Buckeyes to slide two spots in our AP poll projections.
Of the teams ranked 11th through 25th, eight of them took defeats over the course of the week. These ranged from Indiana being stunned by Michigan to Virginia Tech losing by 29 points to Notre Dame. A few March surprises and a few tough games against top teams yielded losses. Ohio State's loss to Maryland was a big surprise, whereas UCLA lost to now-projected-fourth-ranked USC.

Top 10 moves

The USC/UCLA result shifted the standings a bit. Then again, it was two closely ranked teams in an overtime game. It's hard to see the loss as a massive blot on UCLA's resume. Ohio State's loss did shift the Buckeyes down two spots. It's not the most alarming loss in the world, but it was an odd stumble for an OSU team that looks promising for the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State has now suffered losses to Iowa and Maryland in short order. Of course, the potential shocker that could have shifted the AP poll didn't happen. Unbeaten South Carolina held off Tennessee by a single point thanks to a buzzer-beater from Kamilla Cardoso. It was heartbreaking for the Vols, but a strong statement for the Gamecocks.

Moving in and moving out

The only drop out of the top 25 was No. 24 Louisville. The Cardinals suffered their ninth loss of the year to Notre Dame. Utah (barely) and Colorado are the only teams in the top 25 with that many defeats. Taking the Cards' place is likely Ivy League champ Princeton. The 23-4 Tigers were just outside the top 25 last week, and they got the projection of a boost into the poll this week.

