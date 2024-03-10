AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction after Week 18

The women's basketball AP Poll Top 25 hasn't had too dire of a shake-up in conference tournament week. While 10 teams from the top 25 took losses, many were expected defeats against fellow ranked foes. Only one team is projected to slide out of the top 25 this week. While some shuffles are anticipated throughout the poll, the top 10 could stay intact.

Women's College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Prediction After Week 18

Predicted AP Poll Ranking Team Name Overall Record Total Points Ranking Last Week 1 South Carolina 31-0 875 1 2 Stanford 28-4 825 2 3 Iowa 28-4 790 3 4 USC 25-5 760 5 5 Texas 28-4 700 6 6 Ohio State 25-5 690 4 7 LSU 28-4 670 8 8 Uconn 27-5 640 9 9 UCLA 25-6 570 7 10 NC State 26-5 530 10 11 Notre Dame 24-6 510 14 12 Gonzaga 29-2 490 15 13 Indiana 24-5 485 12 14 Virginia Tech 24-7 470 11 15 Oregon State 24-7 410 13 16 Kansas State 25-6 340 16 17 Oklahoma 22-8 280 19 18 Baylor 24-7 260 17 19 Colorado 22-9 240 18 20 Creighton 25-4 210 21 21 UNLV 27-2 200 23 22 Syracuse 23-7 170 20 23 Fairfield 28-1 120 25 24 Utah 22-10 110 22 25 Princeton 23-4 60 NR

Big upsets

Ohio State had a tough loss to Maryland. That defeat caused the Buckeyes to slide two spots in our AP poll projections.

Of the teams ranked 11th through 25th, eight of them took defeats over the course of the week. These ranged from Indiana being stunned by Michigan to Virginia Tech losing by 29 points to Notre Dame. A few March surprises and a few tough games against top teams yielded losses. Ohio State's loss to Maryland was a big surprise, whereas UCLA lost to now-projected-fourth-ranked USC.

Top 10 moves

The USC/UCLA result shifted the standings a bit. Then again, it was two closely ranked teams in an overtime game. It's hard to see the loss as a massive blot on UCLA's resume. Ohio State's loss did shift the Buckeyes down two spots. It's not the most alarming loss in the world, but it was an odd stumble for an OSU team that looks promising for the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State has now suffered losses to Iowa and Maryland in short order. Of course, the potential shocker that could have shifted the AP poll didn't happen. Unbeaten South Carolina held off Tennessee by a single point thanks to a buzzer-beater from Kamilla Cardoso. It was heartbreaking for the Vols, but a strong statement for the Gamecocks.

Moving in and moving out

The only drop out of the top 25 was No. 24 Louisville. The Cardinals suffered their ninth loss of the year to Notre Dame. Utah (barely) and Colorado are the only teams in the top 25 with that many defeats. Taking the Cards' place is likely Ivy League champ Princeton. The 23-4 Tigers were just outside the top 25 last week, and they got the projection of a boost into the poll this week.

