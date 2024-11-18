AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. South Carolina, UConn and more

The first week of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season has passed and the Top 8 remained unchanged with South Carolina, UConn, USC, Texas, UCLA, Notre Dame, LSU and Iowa State occupying the first to eighth places.

Major shakeups in the Top 25 were felt from the ninth place down to the 25th spot. Ahead of the AP Poll's big reveal on Monday, here are our guesses on which teams might move up or down in the Top 25.

Projected AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings

First here's the current top 25 for reference.

Last week's ranking Team (first place votes) Overall record Total ranking points Ranking from the previous week 1 South Carolina (31) 2-0 775 1 2 UConn 2-0 733 2 3 USC 2-0 703 3 4 Texas 1-0 665 4 5 UCLA 2-0 650 5 6 Notre Dame 2-0 648 6 7 LSU 2-0 575 7 8 Iowa State 3-0 552 8 9 Oklahoma 2-0 515 10 10 Kansas State 2-0 451 13 11 Maryland 3-0 443 18 12 Ohio State 1-0 404 14 13 NC State 1-1 402 9 14 North Carolina 2-0 333 15 15 West Virginia 2-0 329 16 16 Duke 2-1 294 11 17 Baylor 1-1 209 12 18 Louisville 1-1 207 17 19 Ole Miss 1-1 198 20 20 Kentucky 2-0 170 22 21 Nebraska 2-0 125 23 22 Alabama 3-0 104 24 23 Illinois 2-0 100 NR 24 Stanford 3-0 98 NR 25 Oregon 3-0 84 NR

Trending

And now, our potential AP Top 25 roster changes.

Potential upsets in Top 25

USC's big four of JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, Talia Von Oelhoffen and Rayah Marshall will have its hands full against No. 6 Notre Dame, which has its quartet of Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Liatu King and Kate Koval.

The Fighting Irish can withstand the Trojans' assault and potentially cause an upset when these teams meet on Nov. 23.

Potential shakeups in Top 10

Most of the top nine teams are expected to remain in their previous rankings as we await the only Top 10 showdown this week (USC-Notre Dame).

UConn, LSU, Iowa State and Oklahoma will have relatively easy matches this week and are expected to win those games convincingly.

Maryland can potentially outseat Kansas State in the Top 10 after winning their fourth-straight game against Towson on Sunday.

Rising in and dropping out

Iowa and TCU are the most likely teams to catch the AP women's college basketball Top 25 bus after their impressive victories on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 with a big win over Drake 86-73 while the Horned Frogs upset No. 13 NC State 76-73 and secured their fourth straight victory.

The Wolfpack could potentially be booted out of the Top 25 picture with their latest defeat. Stanford is set to be headed out of the Top 25 with a loss to Indiana.

The Hoosiers could garner Top 25 votes with the upset victory but will remain in the bubble. Miami, who outclassed Florida 83-73 on Saturday to go 3-0, may likely receive votes and like Indiana will be in the bubble.

Who do you think will make the Top 25? Are there teams heading to a big fall? Are there squads bound to make a sudden climb to the rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here