  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. South Carolina, UConn and more

AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. South Carolina, UConn and more

By Geoff
Modified Nov 18, 2024 05:30 GMT
AP Poll Top 25 Women
AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings Prediction - Week 2 feat. South Carolina, UConn and more (Image Source: IMAGN)

The first week of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season has passed and the Top 8 remained unchanged with South Carolina, UConn, USC, Texas, UCLA, Notre Dame, LSU and Iowa State occupying the first to eighth places.

Major shakeups in the Top 25 were felt from the ninth place down to the 25th spot. Ahead of the AP Poll's big reveal on Monday, here are our guesses on which teams might move up or down in the Top 25.

Projected AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings

First here's the current top 25 for reference.

Last week's rankingTeam (first place votes)Overall recordTotal ranking pointsRanking from the previous week
1South Carolina (31)2-07751
2UConn2-07332
3USC2-07033
4Texas1-06654
5UCLA2-06505
6Notre Dame2-06486
7LSU2-05757
8Iowa State3-05528
9Oklahoma2-051510
10Kansas State2-045113
11Maryland3-044318
12Ohio State1-040414
13NC State1-14029
14North Carolina2-033315
15West Virginia2-032916
16Duke2-129411
17Baylor1-120912
18Louisville1-120717
19Ole Miss1-119820
20Kentucky2-017022
21Nebraska2-012523
22Alabama3-010424
23Illinois2-0100NR
24Stanford3-098NR
25Oregon3-084NR
also-read-trending Trending

And now, our potential AP Top 25 roster changes.

Potential upsets in Top 25

USC's big four of JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen, Talia Von Oelhoffen and Rayah Marshall will have its hands full against No. 6 Notre Dame, which has its quartet of Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Liatu King and Kate Koval.

The Fighting Irish can withstand the Trojans' assault and potentially cause an upset when these teams meet on Nov. 23.

Potential shakeups in Top 10

Most of the top nine teams are expected to remain in their previous rankings as we await the only Top 10 showdown this week (USC-Notre Dame).

UConn, LSU, Iowa State and Oklahoma will have relatively easy matches this week and are expected to win those games convincingly.

Maryland can potentially outseat Kansas State in the Top 10 after winning their fourth-straight game against Towson on Sunday.

Rising in and dropping out

Iowa and TCU are the most likely teams to catch the AP women's college basketball Top 25 bus after their impressive victories on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 with a big win over Drake 86-73 while the Horned Frogs upset No. 13 NC State 76-73 and secured their fourth straight victory.

The Wolfpack could potentially be booted out of the Top 25 picture with their latest defeat. Stanford is set to be headed out of the Top 25 with a loss to Indiana.

The Hoosiers could garner Top 25 votes with the upset victory but will remain in the bubble. Miami, who outclassed Florida 83-73 on Saturday to go 3-0, may likely receive votes and like Indiana will be in the bubble.

Who do you think will make the Top 25? Are there teams heading to a big fall? Are there squads bound to make a sudden climb to the rankings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी