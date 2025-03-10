AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll Ranking Predictions

With the NCAA Tournament shortly upcoming, women's college basketball shifts to overdrive, even in terms of the weekly AP poll.

Ad

Many of the top leagues have already completed their conference tournaments. But with a week ahead of selection Sunday, here's an early guess as to what the shifts of this week's Top 25 poll could be.

Projecting AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings

After cutting down some SEC Tournament nets, Dawn Staley and Carolina could move up in the AP poll. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

First, let's start with last week's top 25 poll.

Ad

Trending

RANK TEAM (First Place Votes) RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 Texas (25) 29-2 768 1 2 Southern Cal (6) 26-2 749 4 3 UConn 28-3 685 5 4 UCLA 27-2 676 2 5 South Carolina 27-3 664 6 6 Notre Dame 25-4 626 3 7 NC State 24-5 589 9 8 TCU 28-3 570 10 9 LSU 27-4 490 7 10 Oklahoma 23-6 450 13 11 Duke 23-7 436 16 12 Kentucky 22-6 405 15 13 Ohio State 24-5 397 12 14 North Carolina 25-6 386 8 15 Maryland 23-6 316 19 16 West Virginia 23-6 301 18 17 Baylor 25-6 286 17 18 Tennessee 21-8 236 11 19 Alabama 23-7 221 20 20 Kansas State 25-6 220 14 21 Oklahoma State 24-5 189 21 22 Florida State 23-7 128 24 23 Creighton 24-5 83 22 24 Michigan State 21-8 67 23 25 South Dakota State 26-3 42 NR

Ad

Now our predictions on what might change.

Teams likely falling from the Top 25

Florida State might be the most likely team to slide out of the Top 25. The Seminoles were sitting at No. 22 but followed last week's home loss to Duke with an ACC Tournament loss to No. 14 North Carolina. Yes, both teams were excellent. But consecutive losses in which FSU scored 57 and 56 points might cause them to take a Top 25 slide.

Ad

Oklahoma State could slide out of the Top 25. They sat at No. 21 in last week's rankings, but this week brought only an ugly win over unranked Texas Tech and then a 10-point loss to No. 17 Baylor. It's more likely that OSU just drops a couple spots, but they could fall farther.

Possible top 10 shakeups

Texas will fall from the top spot after an SEC Tournament loss to South Carolina. Likewise, No. 2 USC finally took a loss to UCLA. The odds-on scenario here is that UCLA ends up as the new No. 1 with UConn and South Carolina at second and third. USC and Texas fall from 1-2 to likely 4 and 5 at this point.

Ad

Meanwhile, Duke probably moves into the top 10 after winning the ACC Tournament. LSU or Oklahoma probably grabs the final spot in the Top 10 after playing well in the SEC Tournament.

Potential top 25 newcomers

Given the lack of obvious teams to fall out of the top 25, it might be that nobody moves up, but here are a couple of solid candidates.

Louisville was the top team out of the top 25 last week. But after a 1-1 week, it's uncertain that anybody will be clamoring for UofL to move up. The Cardinals defeated Clemson in the ACC Tournament before falling to eventual champion Duke. They're a 21-10 team that's on the cusp of the top 25 and could sneak in.

Ad

Ole Miss likewise is a team that was near the top 25. Likewise, they also had a 1-1 week. The Rebels bested Mississipi State in the SEC Tournament, but then fell to No. 1 Texas in the quarterfinals. It was a solid performance and Ole Miss could get lucky and move up into the AP Poll's top 25.

What do you think of our AP Poll top 25 picks? Share your take below in our comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here