Are Josh and Caleb Furst related? Taking a look at the Purdue duo's family ties

Josh and Caleb Furst are brothers who both play for the Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA. Currently, the pair of frontcourt players are part of the team's second unit, though Caleb has seen far more action than his younger brother Josh.

Josh and Caleb Furst's high school careers

They grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana and attended the same high school, Blackhawk Christian, as expected. As players for Blackhawk's varsity team, Josh Furst and Caleb Furst were both among the best to ever lace it up for their high school.

First up, Caleb helped the school win the 2021 Indiana Class 2A state championship in his senior year, leading them to an excellent 28-3 record. He was the consensus best player on the floor for them that season, averaging a massive double-double with 21.4 points and 14.1 rebounds.

Aside from that, he also tallied 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocked shots per game (via PurdueSports.com). So for all his achievements, he was named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball--the first Class 2A player to win it in Indiana since 2010.

Two years after his older brother, Josh Furst then came in and led Blackhawk Christian to another Indiana Class 2A State title with averages of 19 points and seven rebounds per contest. However, he did suffer a major injury in the 2023 season that sidelined him for the rest of that year's summer. Eventually, he would find his way to West Lafayette to join his brother on the Purdue basketball team.

Josh Furst and Caleb Furst stats for Purdue

So far in the 2023-2024 season, the Furst brothers aren't exactly major cogs in the Boilermakers' offense and defense.

In three seasons thus far at Purdue, Caleb Furst never averaged at least 20 minutes per game. He even got his minutes slashed down to 10.5 this year from last season's 18.3 MPG. He's averaging 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers this season on 45.1% FG shooting, which is understandable considering it's not his job to score--that one falls to their 7-foot-4 star center Zach Edey.

As for Josh Furst, he came in as a walk-on to a team that's already stacked at least ten deep. So during his early recruitment years, analysts predicted he would redshirt for the year and won't see a ton of minutes (via WLFI.com). As such, he's only played a single minute total for the year in Purdue's 98-45 annihilation of the Samford Bulldogs.