“Are you a model?”: UConn’s Ice Brady adores Paige Bueckers as ex-teammate shares snaps with GF Azzi Fudd and from WNBA All Star weekend

Former UConn superstar and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers had an excellent experience in her first WNBA All-Star Weekend. The six-foot Bueckers had a fun time participating in the side events, as she was accompanied by her girlfriend and Huskies guard Azzi Fudd in the Orange Carpet.The Hopkins, Minnesota, native posted choice snaps of the WNBA All-Star Weekend at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on her Instagram account with fans and her former teammates, including Ice Brady, praising her outfits during the spectacle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 6-foot-3 junior threw in a pick-up line on the comments, showing her admiration for the rookie Wings superstar.&quot;Wait are u a model? cuz ur fine as hell,&quot; Brady wrote.Ice Brady comments on Paige Bueckers' attire for the WNBA All-Star Weekend (Image Source: IMAGN)Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady developed a close bond while playing at UConn. The friendship grew stronger when they were sidelined with respective knee injuries.They supported each other during the rehabilitation phase and were even rumored to have a romantic relationship. Eventually, Bueckers confirmed she is dating Brady's teammate and UConn shoting guard Azzi Fudd.Bueckers started in the All-Star Game for Team Collier and played for 22 minutes. She finished with six points, two rebounds and eight assists, helping Team Collier surge home to a 151-131 win over Team Clark.Ice Brady, teammates look to fill up the leadership void left by Paige BueckersIce Brady and the rest of the senior players in UConn will look to fill the leadership void left off by superstar guard Paige Bueckers, who led the Huskies to its first national championship in nine years and 12th NCAA title overall.Upperclassmen Brady, Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, Caroline Ducharme and Ashlynn Shade will likely share the leader's role in the team's defense of the national championship on and off the court.Arnold treats the situation as an opportunity to step up to a bigger role and help the team remain a women's basketball power in the nation. Shade, on the other hand, looks to challenge herself and be a vocal presence for the Huskies in the coming season.Fudd believes the 2025-26 edition of the Huskies will remain a deep team without Bueckers. She claims that the seniors are vocal in its practice sessions, leading by example and helping the junior and freshmen players achieve the goal of giving UConn back-to-back titles and 13th crown overall.