Arizona basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions ft. Caleb Love

Making the jump from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 Conference, the Arizona Wildcats will be looking to improve upon a brilliant 2023-24 campaign. With five players transferring out, including star Center Oumar Ballo, the team has to figure out a new rotation.

As such, a key question for fans in the Desert is about what starting five fourth-year head coach Tommy Lloyd will deploy going into the next season. What can the 2024-25 Arizona men's college basketball starting lineup look like? Let's take a closer look at the projected starting lineup of the Wildcats.

What will the Arizona basketball 2024-25 starting lineup look like?

Caleb Love returning to the lineup gives a major boost to the Wildcats' hopes for the new season after a first-place finish in their final year in the Pac-12. Alongside a returning Caleb, the team has also acquired Trey Townsend, Tobe Awaka, Jackson Francois, and Anthony Dell'Orso to strengthen up the rotation.

For next season, the starting lineup could look like this:

PG Jaden Bradley

SG Caleb Love

SF Anthony Dell'Orso

PF Trey Townsend

C Motiejus Krivas

With the incoming additions Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell'Orso already excelling at their previous stops, expect them to contribute heavily to Coach Llyod's schemes next season.

Motiejus Krivas, on the other hand, could be the wildcard. The 7-foot-2 Center played backup to Ballo for much of last season but has increasingly shown flashes of his full repertoire.

In case Jaden Bradley is successful in his NBA pursuits in the NBA draft, expect Conrad Martinez to jump from a backup role into a starting lineup role, where El Jefe could showcase his nimble footwork and elite vision.

How far can the 2024-25 Arizona Wildcats make it?

The season could be a stagnating one for the Arizona Wildcats. After a first-place finish in the Pac-12, a new Conference to surf through in the Big 12 could prove to be a big challenge. Further, the loss of the star big man Oumar Ballo is a major blow to the team.

With a Sweet Sixteen exit in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, expect the team to make it back to March Madness but without much of the fanfare, thanks to a middling transfer period and offseason that ranked 34th according to on3.

