Arizona State basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions

Arizona State opens the 2024-25 college basketball season as one of the newest members of the Big 12 Conference. Last season, the Sun Devils failed to qualify in any postseason tournaments after going 14-18 in its final year as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

With the losing season in its rearview mirror, Bobby Hurley assembled a 15-man roster that could contend in the tough Big 12 this season. This, despite the presence of perennial powerhouse teams Houston, Kansas, Iowa State and fellow newest member Arizona.

Here's a closer look into Arizona State's 2024-25 campaign from its biggest games to key players under the spotlight this season.

Arizona State's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Arizona State will have a packed non-conference lineup this season, starting off with its away game against Gonzaga on Nov. 10. The matchup in Spokane will be the first meeting of both teams and a return match is scheduled in Tempe next year.

Four days later, Arizona State will lock horns with GCU in the Hall of Fame Series at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Then, the Sun Devils will head to Palm Springs, California, to take on New Mexico for the Acrisure Classic on Nov. 28.

Arizona State will also play in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Dec. 14 against Florida. They will conclude its non-conference slate against UMass in a Basketball Hall of Fame Classic game on Dec. 21.

The Big 12 regular season would likely begin in January and Arizona State is scheduled to play home and away games against Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

The Sun Devils will play home-only games against Iowa State, TCU, Baylor, Houston and UCF. They will visit Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and West Virginia during the regular season.

The Big 12 Tournament will be held in March 2025 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Top Arizona State players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley had his work cut out for him during the offseason, acquiring eight new players from high school and the transfer portal. Among the players who committed for the Sun Devils is a five-star prep recruit who is rated the second-best center in the nation and No.9 overall.

Hurley also secured the services of a four-star shooting guard, who is No. 5 in the nation in his position. He also convinced a high-scoring power forward to transfer from Milwaukee to Tempe. Here are the top three Arizona State players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

#1. Jayden Quaintance

Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jayden Quaintance was one of the most sought-after center-forwards in the high school ranks. He initially signed a letter of intent to play for Kentucky but withdrew months later after John Calipari left the Wildcats and became the new coach of Arkansas.

Quaintance also had a stint in Overtime Elite in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 17.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The 6'9" cager was also selected in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game and played for the US team in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.

#2. BJ Freeman

Arizona State transfer forward BJ Freeman (Image Source: IMAGN)

BJ Freeman played two excellent seasons for Milwaukee before transferring to Arizona State. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two seasons for the Panthers.

He shot 41.4% from the field and 82.7% from the free-throw line. His aggressiveness would draw fouls that would send him more often to the free-throw line.

#3. Adam Miller

Arizona State guard Adam Miller (Image Source: IMAGN)

Adam Miller played 23 games for Arizona State this past season and averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

The 6'3" incoming senior is expected to pose a threat from the 3-point line as he averaged 1.6 makes last year.

Predictions for Arizona State's 2024-25 season

Arizona State will have a talented roster in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. Determined to bounce back from a horrible 2023-24 season, Bobby Hurley and his players are looking to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament and go as deep as possible.

Based on its schedule, the Sun Devils are expected to win at least 21 games and would gain an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. Led by big man Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State would make it to the second round before losing to a stronger team in the Sweet 16.

Will Arizona State make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

