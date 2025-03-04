Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball predictions, odds and picks- Mar. 4 | College basketball season 2024-25

The Arizona Wildcats, hanging onto a top-25 ranking, will look to improve their NCAA tournament seeding heading into the Big 12 tournament next week. Arizona State has had a bad season and is probably mostly playing out the string. It has lost four of its last five games, although Arizona is just 2-3 over the same span.

The No. 24 Arizona (19-10, 13-5 in the Big 12) is a heavy favorite over visiting Arizona State (13-16, 4-14 in the Big 12), but anything can happen in a rivalry game.

Arizona State vs. Arizona prediction

Bobby Hurley and Arizona State have endured a difficult season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Arizona has had the top scoring offense within conference play, putting up 78.4 points per game in Big 12 matchups. Arizona is also good on the backboard, posting a +5.3 rebounds per game margin over league opponents. If the Wildcats have a clear weakness, it's shooting just 31.5% (10th best) in league play from 3-point range.

On the other hand, Arizona State has been a sieve defensively, allowing 77.4 points per game in conference play, which is 15th of the league's 16 teams. The Sun Devils also face a -6 rebounding margin against Big 12 opponents. ASU's best stat is 3-point shooting, as the Sun Devils shoot 34.6% from long range against conference opponents (5th best).

Arizona's Caleb Love is also a high-scoring difference maker, putting up 16.2 ppg on the season. Unless he's completely off, the Wildcats seem like an easy pick to race to victory. An early guess would be Arizona by 24.

Arizona State vs. Arizona betting odds

Arizona is an 18.5 point favorite in betting action. The targeted over/under for the game is 155.5, with a typical money line giving Arizona -4000 odds to win and Arizona a +1300 money line to emerge with a victory.

Arizona State vs. Arizona head-to-head

Arizona holds a 161-87 edge in the all-time series between the two rivals. Arizona has won the last four games and nine of the last ten matchups. The Feb. 1 81–72 Arizona win at Arizona State was the only one of the previous four games that was even vaguely competitive.

Where to Watch Arizona State vs Arizona?

Venue: McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona

Date and Time: March 4, 2025, 8:00 PM PT (11:00 ET)

TV: ESPN

Arizona State vs. Arizona Injuries

Arizona

Motiejius Krivas was injured in December and will miss the rest of the season.

Arizona State

Adam Miller is questionable with a hip injury that kept him out of Arizona State's last game.

Austin Nunez was sidelined in December with a leg injury that put him out for the year.

Jayden Quaintance is questionable with a leg injury that has recently sidelined him for a few games.

