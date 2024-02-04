Arizona vs Stanford Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 4 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Pac-12 lead is on the line Sunday when the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (16-5, 7-3) host the pesky Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 6-4). While Arizona has the league's best record, a Stanford win would move the Cardinal to within a half-game of the conference lead. Despite Stanford's league success, Arizona remains a massive home favorite, but this matchup could be surprising.

Tommy Lloyd's Arizona squad is led by one of the nation's top players in guard Caleb Love (19.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg). Love fits the template of an explosive lead guard who could have a massive NCAA Tournament run. The Wildcats are second in the nation in scoring, averaging 89.3 points per game. They are also third in rebounding (43.3 per game) and average +12.4 boards over their foes.

Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle, shown here on defense, scored 28 points in December's win over Arizona.

Stanford has had an up-and-down season but has a remarkably balanced team. Five Cardinal players average between 11.4 and 14.3 points per game, led by freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle. Stanford is 11th in the nation in 3-point percentage, making 38.9% of its shots. It also beat Arizona 100-82 on New Year's Eve.

Arizona vs. Stanford: Betting Odds

Arizona is a massive 17.5-point favorite, which makes the money line equally imposing. The Wildcats pay at -1800, while Stanford pays out at +1000. The over/under of 163.5 reflects a likely race of a game.

Arizona vs. Stanford: Head-to-Head

Arizona holds a 72-30 lead in the series. That includes a run of 20 straight wins over Stanford from 2009 to 2020. But in the eight matchups since that run ended, the teams have split four wins each. Again, Stanford won 100-82 over Arizona in December. The Cardinal shot 16 for 25 from 3-point range in that win.

Arizona vs. Stanford: Where to Watch

The Arizona-Stanford showdown will be broadcast on FS1, with streaming on the FoxSports app, as well as with some packages from Sling and Fubo. The game will tip at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Arizona vs. Stanford: Key Injuries

Arizona

Henri Veesar will be out with an elbow injury sustained before the season, likely leading to a redshirt season. Last season, the 7-foot Estonian averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Stanford

Freshman forward Jaylen Thompson may not play. A recent head injury sidelined Thompson, who hasn't seen suited up since December. He has scored five points in eight minutes of action this season.

Arizona vs. Stanford: Best picks and prediction

Arizona is sneaking under the radar a bit, but it could be one of the most dangerous teams in the country. Caleb Love is a weapon few can slow, and given their high-octane attack, the Wildcats likely won't let mediocre opponents hang around. On the other hand, past history has to count.

Stanford absolutely bombed away on the Wildcats in December. Even if picking Stanford to win seems risky, expecting the school to play well enough to cover a 17.5-point odds line doesn't seem unlikely.

Pick: Stanford (+17.5) to cover the odds.

Do you think Stanford can pull off an upset? Or are the Wildcats gearing up for a Final Four run? Weigh in below in our comments section.