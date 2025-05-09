Arkansas Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

The transition to John Calipari was interesting but bumpy for the Arkansas Razorbacks. A 22-14 season was even more uneven than the record sounds, but it ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Calipari's team looked unlikely to even reach the Tournament in mid-January, but is young team improved down the stretch and made a memorable end to the year.

Can Calipari's group get better? Well, it's up in the air. Calipari is returning a few important players, has added a couple of impact big men in the transfer portal and has brought in an outstanding freshman guard duo. Now comes the part of the story where Arkansas has to transition from a list of players to a team.

Arkansas Season Preview

Returning guard DJ Wagner gives Arkansas some significant experience in the coming season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

As ever with a Calipari team, chemistry is the quesiton. How will returnees, transfer veterans and a few impressive freshmen all gel together? Will Karter Knox pull out of the NBA Draft and return to school? There's plenty to wonder about with this squad.

Starting Lineup

Guard: DJ Wagner

Once a blue-chip recruit, two ho-hum years of college have Wagner back at Arkansas. Last year, he averaged 11.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. Wagner shot just 40% and 30% from 3-point range. At most schools, Wagner would be out of the lineup. At Arkansas, he'll get the nod for another season and try to break through.

Guard: Darius Acuff Jr.

The 6-foot-2 point guard is potentially elite, the kind of player that Calipari rode to Final Fours at Kentucky. Acuff is ranked as the top point guard and No. 5 player nationally in his class. That said, the 2025 recruting class is not one of the strongest in memory. Acuff's development will be pivotal for Arkansas, but how he leads a veteran-heavy team will be a story to watch.

Guard: Meleek Thomas

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Thomas is the No. 2 national signee at his position and No. 12 overall. Again, Calipari isn't shy about playing freshmen, so it stands to reason that Thomas will get his shot early.

Forward: Trevon Brazile

A 6-foot-9 forward, Brazile improved over his season with Calipari. He wound up averaging 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game Brazile started the last nine games and scored in double figures in seven of them. He's an underrated part of this squad.

Forward: Malique Ewin

The 6-foot-10 transfer from Florida State should make a nice tandem with Brazile. Ewin averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 boards per game as a sophomore at FSU. His pick-up was a significant portal addition and should help an otherwise guard-heavy team stay strong.

Rotation Players

Wing Billy Richmond was strong down the stretch and figures to see big minutes (5.7 ppg). If Karter Knox returns, he also features as a big win or a forward (8.3 ppg), but it seems unlikely that Knox won't stick in the NBA Draft. South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle is a substantial post asset for the Razorbacks as well.

While there are more players, those seven or eight figure to be the main players. Calipari may not be done and an elite scorer or shooter would certainly help his squad's potential.

Impact Players

Acuff's development will tell the story of this team. If Wagner can get more consistent as a shooter and leader, it would certainly benefit the Razorbacks. The return of Knox or the addition of another scorer could be a late key to the offseason.

What do you think of our Arkansas preview? Share your take on the Razorbacks below in our comments section!

