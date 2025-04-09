The Arkansas Razorbacks had a roller-coaster 2024-25 college basketball season under one-time national champion coach John Calipari. They began the non-conference regular season with an 11-2 mark, which included wins over Michigan and Illinois, but they went on a five-game slide at the start of the SEC regular season before winning their next three of four games.

They went 1-3 in the next four games before concluding the conference regular season, winning four of their last five games for a 19-12 record. Arkansas qualified for the NCAA Tournament and won the first two rounds against Kansas and St. John's before losing to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

As the team's 2024-25 college basketball campaign came to a close, three players have opted to explore the transfer portal as of April 9. They are Casmir Chavis, Melo Sanchez and Zvonimir Ivisic. Let's explore the Arkansas players who have splashed the portal and their current status.

Arkansas players in transfer portal following Razorbacks' Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech

#1 Casmir Chavis

Casmir Chavis barely had a chance to play for the Razorbacks in his freshman year. The six-foot guard out of Minneapolis suited up for one game against Maryland Eastern Shore on November 25 and scored two points and one rebound in six minutes.

Chavis didn't appear in the following games and was a constant benchwarmer for the Razorbacks. He ventured into the transfer portal to find a new team to utilize his skills and get more playing time.

#2 Melo Sanchez

Melo Sanchez played two games for Arkansas after transferring from Hawaii Pacific. The 6-foot-4 junior guard failed to score a point in his stint with the Razorbacks and missed his lone 3-point attempt in their game against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Sanchez will play for his third team in case he gets picked up in the transfer portal. He'll try to be successful this time around.

#3 Zvonimir Ivisic

John Calipari offered 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic to play college basketball in Kentucky in 2023 and had an efficient season despite playing 15 games. He averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 11.7 minutes per game, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Ivisic followed Calipari in Arkansas and started in 19 of 35 games. He tallied 8.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 bpg in 19.1 minutes per outing. He was upstaged by fellow transfer Jonas Aidoo in the center spot and played sparingly off the bench in the latter part of the regular season and the NCAA Tournament.

The Croatian forward opted to jump into the transfer portal after the Razorbacks' Sweet 16 setback. On Saturday, he joined his brother Tomislav in Illinois to form a tall frontline that coach Brad Underwood can use in its Big 10 campaign in the 2025-26 season.

What can you say about the transfer of Zvonimir Ivisic to Illinois? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

