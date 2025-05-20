Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas drops 2-word reaction as ex-Razorback star announces commitment

Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas expressed happiness to his former teammate Casmir Chavis after the guard announced his commitment to play for UT Arlington next season.

The six-foot Chavis posted photos on Instagram wearing UTA's colors, confirming his intention to suit up for the Mavericks.

Thomas, who is set to play for the Razorbacks in the 2025-26 college basketball season, dropped a two-word reaction on the post.

"❤️ya time," Thomas wrote on Chavis' Instagram account.

Meleek Thomas' reaction to Casmir Chavis' post on Instagram (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Minneapolis native rarely had a chance to play for the John Calipari-coached team last season. He played for five minutes in his lone game against Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 25, 2024, and finished with two points and one rebound.

A three-star prospect, Chavis was one of the promising point guards out of Minnesota, according to his bio at Arkansas. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 2.5 steals in his senior year at Park Center Senior High and was one of the finalists for the state's Mr. Basketball award.

Arkansas HC John Calipari shows off recruiting flair during offseason

Arkansas coach John Calipari showed off his recruitment flair during the offseason, getting two highly-rated transfers and an incoming freshman out of Lebanon.

Weeks after losing its Sweet 16 game against Texas Tech, the former national champion coach picked up forwards Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle from the transfer portal. They snared the commitment of power forward Karim Rtail.

The three players boosted Arkansas' 2025 class, already having five-star recruits Meleek Thomas, Darius Acuff, and Isaiah Sealy.

The 6-11 Ewin played at Florida State last season, averaging 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, and 1.7 apg. He shot an ACC-best 59.8%, which also ranked 17th in the nation. He had nine double-doubles, including five straight between January 8 and January 22.

Pringle had his best collegiate stint in South Carolina last season. The 6-10 forward averaged 9.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, and 1.1 spg.

Rtail played in Montenegro, Lithuania, Italy, and Lebanon before the Arkansas coaching staff recruited him. He started at power forward for Neptunas-Akvaservis and tallied 8.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg in 35 games last season.

The SEC men's basketball competition will be tough to call again this season, with defending champion Florida and Final Four qualifier Auburn leading the charge. They have company this season in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Alabama.

Expect an exciting campaign for each team in the conference as the buildup for the season intensifies on its way to the opener in November.

