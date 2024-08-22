Arkansas men's basketball schedule: 3 biggest games for John Calipari's team in 2024-25 season

John Calipari’s huge decision to leave the Wildcats altered the SEC conference, bringing him to Arkansas. Now, as the program nears entering the 2024–25 season with a completely new roster, a similar leap is needed to make it a successful run.

Calipari has an all-time record of 855-263 (. 765), making him the active winningest coach in college basketball. However, certain matchups can hold the Razorbacks back from winning it all. Let’s look at the three biggest game Razorbacks will be part of in the 2024–25 season.

John Calipari's 3 biggest games with Arkansas in the 2024–25 season

#3. Arkansas vs Michigan, December 10, 2024

The game against Michigan was one of the earliest reported games for John Calipari, who had been actively seeking games on bigger stages. Even though it is a non-conference game, its importance comes through the Madison Square Garden arena.

Alongside being Calipari's first arena game with Razorbacks, it will also be a similar first game for Dusty May, who left Florida Atlantic for the Wolverines.

#2. Arkansas vs Texas, February

More work for John Calipari is cut out as Arkansas will face its old-time rival Texas twice this season. The rivalry dates back to the previous century and spans across multiple sports.

The home and home series will kick off in Texas on February 5/6, 2025, with the second round scheduled for February 25/26, 20 days later. Successful stints versus the Longhorns will not only please fans, but will also help Calipari's reputation.

#1. Arkansas vs Kentucky Wildcats, February 1, 2025

Apart from the March tourney, this could be John Calipari’s biggest game this year. His former program, which he abruptly left for Arkansas, will be against his newfound home. He coached the Wildcats for 15 years and generated 50 NBA-level players during his time.

However, that will be momentarily forgotten when first-year head coach Mark Pope brings his best foot forward on February 1 in Lexington.

When Pope was announced as the new coach, the program was left with breadcrumbs in the roster. Most of the returning players had entered the portal, while four of them followed Calipari in Arkansas.

