Arkansas State Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more 

Arkansas State was one of the most improved teams in the Sun Belt Conference last season, going 11-7 from 4-14 the previous year. Overall, they finished 20-17 and made the semifinals of the 2024 College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Second-year coach Bryan Hodgson is back, as are seven players from last season. Along with transfer portal additions and freshmen picked up during the offseason, the Red Wolves aim to dominate the conference and claim their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.

Here's a closer look into Arkansas State's 2024-25 campaign, from its biggest games to the players expected to excel this coming season.

Arkansas State's biggest games of 2024-25 season

Arkansas State's 2024-25 college basketball schedule opens with Akron in a MAC/SBC Challenge clash on Nov. 4. This is the first time the Red Wolves and Broncos meet on the hard court and will be aiming to bounce back from a six-point MAC/SBC Challenge loss at the hands of Bowling Green last season.

A-State will likely have its hands full four days later as it visits preseason national championship favorites Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Also on the schedule is a rivalry game against Memphis at FedEx Forum on Dec. 8. The Tigers are 13-4 in its head-to-head against the Red Wolves.

The Bryan Hodgson-coached team will finally open its SBC Conference regular season games against Coastal Carolina at home on Dec. 21.

They'll also meet South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, Louisiana, ULM and Southern Mississippi twice this season in a home-and-away format.

Aside from Coastal Carolina, A-State will play Georgia State and Appalachian State once at home while visiting Old Dominion, James Madison and Marshall in single conference games this season.

Top Arkansas State players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

Arkansas State bolstered its roster with quality pickups from the transfer portal and the high school ranks. But what separates the Red Wolves from other programs is the commitment of their players to continue what they've started.

Seven of its top contributors are back for another season and they're determined to help Arkansas State make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999. Here are the three players to watch out for this season.

#1. Taryn Todd

Arkansas State guard Taryn Todd (Image Source: IMAGN)

Taryn Todd was the team's top scorer last season averaging 12.8 points in 25.8 minutes per game. The incoming junior spent half of the season off the bench, but that didn't matter, as he delivered for A-State consistently. He shot 42.0% from the field and 71.9% from the free throw line.

His playing time is expected to increase this season, giving him additional time to contribute to the team.

#2. Izaiyah Nelson

A-State forward Izaiyah Nelson (Image Source: IMAGN)

Izaiyah Nelson was A-State's top interior defender this past season, averaging 7.6 rpg and 2.0 bpg. The 6-foot-10 incoming junior was also efficient on offense, tallying 9.8 ppg and shooting 63.0% from the field.

Nelson needs to minimize his fouls to increase his playing time. He only played an average 22.5 minutes as he was called for 3.2 personal fouls per game.

#3. Kobe Julien

A-State forward Kobe Julien (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Red Wolves snapped up Kobe Julien after playing five seasons with Louisiana. The 6-foot-6 forward is coming off a breakout season, where he tallied 17.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.1 spg. He is also an excellent free-throw shooter, making 82.4% of his attempts from the 15-foot line.

Julien will likely play the small forward spot for A-State, allowing him to shoot and play on the wings.

Predictions for Arkansas State's 2024-25 season

Arkansas State should be one of the dark horses in the Sun Belt Conference this season. With most of its top players returning for another season, the Red Wolves are going all-in to fight for one of the 68 seats in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

A-State could win 20-25 games this season, provided it dominates the SBC and picks up key wins in non-conference games. The Red Wolves are hungry for recognition and should take advantage of this hunger from day one.

Will Arkansas State make the 2025 NCAA Tournament for the first time in 26 years? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

