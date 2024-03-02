Arkansas vs Kentucky basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Tre Mitchell, Jalen Graham and more

Kentucky is on its way up, and Arkansas is on its way home. That's the general prognosis heading into Saturday's matchup between the teams. It's a far cry from the days when UK and Arkansas were the top two teams in the SEC.

But anything can always happen in any give game. While the Wildcats are a heavy favorite, there are some lingering injury issues that could matter.

Arkansas vs Kentucky basketball injuries

Kentucky

Tre Mitchell

The Wildcats have been without forward Tre Mitchell for several weeks. He only played in two games in February, the last coming on February 13th and he has missed UK's last four games.

Mitchell sustained a shoulder injury that had hampered him and is questionable for Saturday. Mitchell is averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Arkansas

Arkansas hopes to get Jalen Graham back in the lineup Saturday against Kentucky.

Jalen Graham

Graham, a 6-foot-9 forward, is probable to return from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since February 14th. He's missed Arkansas's last four games. Graham, an Arizona State transfer and part-time starter, has averaged 7.4 ppg and 3.0 rpg.

Keyon Menifield

A 6-foot-1 guard, Menifield last played on February 17th, when he only managed four minutes. He is questionable due to a groin injury. Menifield is a transfer from Washington, and averages 7.9 ppg and 2.1 rpg for the season.

Arkansas vs Kentucky Prediction

Kentucky (20-8, 10-5 in SEC) comes off a beatdown of Alabama and a grinder of a victory at Mississippi State. The Wildcats are notorious for starting slow and for delivering uneven performances. But they do seem to be rounding into shape, with freshmen Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard having big games in their last two appearances.

Arkansas (14-14, 5-10) is struggling through a fairly miserable season. Last week, they bested Texas A&M and Missouri, but then on Tuesday, lost to Vanderbilt. 85-82. Arkansas is allowing 79.3 ppg in conference play and is outrebounded by 6.1 boards per game in the SEC.

The WIldcats are a heavy favorite (-13.5), but even given UK's relative inconsistency, this feels like a game they'd struggle to drop. That said, a spread that heavy certainly allows the possibility of a back-door cover for Arkansas, but the pick here is UK.

UK 87, Arkansas 71

Thoughts on the UK/Arkansas matchup? Any surprise players to watch?