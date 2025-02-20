Arkansas vs. No. 6 South Carolina (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 20, 2025)

Two teams in the Southeastern Conference, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Razorbacks (9-18, 2-10 SEC) have been struggling in conference play, losing four straight as they are coming off an 89-50 blowout defeat to Ole Miss on Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're ranked in the AP Top 25. South Carolina (23-3, 11-1) beat the Florida Gators but lost to the No. 5 UConn Huskies in their last two matchups.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Preview, prediction and odds

The Colonial Life Arena in Columbia will host the showdown between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Game preview

The Razorbacks average 68.4 points on 39.6% shooting (30.3% from beyond the arc), losing games by a margin of 9.1 ppg.

Izzy Higginbottom could cause problems for the Gamecocks' defense. She averages 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on shooting splits of 44.4% overall and 36.7% from downtown. Other players who could help the Razorbacks in this matchup are Kiki Smith (10.5 ppg, 2.2 apg and 2.1 rpg), Carly Keats (7.8 ppg and 1.6 prg) and Vera Ojenuwa (7.3 ppg and 6.9 rpg).

South Carolina average 80.2 points on 46.4% shooting (33.1% from 3-pointers), blowing out opponents by 22.9 points per game.

Arkansas' top defensive priority would be limiting the production of Joyce Edwards. She leads the Gamecocks with 13 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, and 1.2 spg on 57.9% shooting. Two other players who can help South Carolina are MiLaysia Fulwiley and Te-Hina Paopao. Fulwiley averages 11.8 ppg and 2.8 rpg, while Paopao puts up 10.4 ppg and 2.8 apg.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Prediction

This matchup will be difficult for Arkansas, given their struggles in conference play and inability to produce on offense outside of Higginbottom. The Razorbacks will have their hands full facing South Carolina's elite defense and balanced offense. If they can't figure out ways to keep the game close on both sides of the ball, it will be an easy win for the Gamecocks.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Odds

Moneyline: TBA

Spread: Arkansas (+41.5) vs. South Carolina (-41.5)

Total (O/U): Arkansas (o144.5 -110) vs. South Carolina (u144.5 -110)

