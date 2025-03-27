Arkansas vs Texas Tech basketball injury report and predictions, March 27: Latest on Chance McMillian and more

Arkansas vs Texas Tech is the last game of the first day of the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to continue their Cinderella run against the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday at 10:09 p.m. ET.

The Razorbacks have impressed throughout the tournament, defeating No. 7 Kansas 79-72 in the first round and No. 2 St. John's 75-66 in the second round. Texas Tech has also done well, but has not defeated its opponents in the dominating fashion fans were expecting. Most recently, the Red Raiders defeated No. 11 Drake 77-64 in the second round.

Heading into this matchup on Thursday, Texas Tech is favored to end Arkansas' run. However, the Razorbacks have the injury report going for them. They do not have any injuries, whereas the Red Raiders have three, including one of their most important players, Chance McMillian.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech basketball injury report

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

Texas Tech has been without Chance McMillian for the past three games because of an upper-body injury. He is waiting to make his tournament debut and might get the opportunity in Arkansas vs Texas Tech. McMillian, who has averaged 14.2 points per game this season, is a game-time decision for this matchup. Adding him would be bad news for Arkansas.

Eemeli Yalaho, Texas Tech

Eemeli Yalaho is a game-time decision for Texas Tech. He has been out with an upper-body injury since early February but is progressing toward a return. The coaching staff will make a decision on whether he can play shortly before the start of Arizona vs Texas Tech.

Jazz Henderson, Texas Tech

Jazz Henderson has been out all season with a lower-body injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the year, and as a result, will not play on Thursday.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech basketball prediction

Heading into this matchup, Texas Tech is a -238 favorite and Arkansas is a +195 underdog, according to DraftKings. The game is expected to be close with a 5.5-point spread.

However, Arkansas has been more impressive in the tournament, pulling off two upsets, including one of the number two seed in the Razorbacks part of the bracket, St. John's. If Chance McMillian returns, Texas Tech should win. However, he is listed as highly questionable on the injury report, so his return does not sound likely.

As a result, we are predicting an upset and for Arkansas to continue its run.

Prediction: Arkansas 75, Texas Tech 73

