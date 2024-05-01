Arthur Kaluma transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kansas State forward ft. Purdue Boilermakers

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Kaluma averaged a career best 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season.

The junior played his first two seasons with the Creighton Bluejays before transferring to the Wildcats. Kaluma has also declared for the 2024 NBA draft but is not projected to be drafted. However, he could stand a chance if he performs well during workouts over the pre-draft process, including the NBA Combine.

In case he does not make it, here are a few options for him to continue his collegiate career.

Top five landing spots for Arthur Kaluma

#1 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue lost guard Ethan Morton and forward Mason Gillis to the transfer portal. Furthermore, Zach Edey and Lance Jones have also departed. The Boilermakers have not signed any replacements yet. Arthur Kaluma would make a great addition to the team, as he can score while also protecting the rim.

#2 Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils have lost most of their roster, with Jeremy Roach, TJ Power and Sean Stewart, Jaden Schutt, Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves, and Jaylen Blakes joining the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski have declared for the NBA draft.

The severely inexperienced Duke roster is set to welcome seven freshmen next season. In this scenario, Kaluma, who had two March Madness appearances with Creighton, including one in Elite Eight, is the best option for the Blue Devils.

#3 Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari is building the roster at Arkansas after most players entered the transfer portal in early April. Coach Calipari has since signed six players to the team, with three incoming freshmen and three transfers.

The Razorbacks would be a great option for Arthur Kaluma to build his draft stock while working under Calipari, most famous for coaching the best NBA prospects. Additionally, the forward would be one of the few experienced players on the roster and that would strengthen the Razorbacks' chances for next season.

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Coach Nate Oats has lost most of his starting five to the portal and the draft. Coming off a historic season, the Tide have already signed forward Chris Youngblood and guards Houston Mallette and Aden Holloway to the team.

Kaluma can take care of both sides of the court and Oats needs a versatile player like him.

#5 Kentucky Wildcats

Following Calipari's exit, most Kentucky players left the team, and new coach Mark Pope is rebuilding his rosters with transfers. Pope has an offense-based style and Kaluma would benefit immensely by working under him.

Additionally, his defense skills would be employable in a slowly expanding Wildcats team. The forward could easily maintain his 34.5 average minutes in Kentucky as well.

