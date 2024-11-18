Ashlyn Watkins Stats Today: How did South Carolina star fare vs East Carolina? (Nov 17)

Junior forward Ashlyn Watkins delivered her strongest offensive performance of the season as top-ranked South Carolina routed East Carolina 95-44 on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The third-year forward came off the bench for the third time this season. Despite playing a season-low 11 minutes, she contributed eight points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block while shooting 4-of-5 from the floor.

While head coach Dawn Staley hasn’t indicated plans to replace Sania Feagin with Watkins, it’s evident that Watkins’ return to action is a positive amid ongoing roster adjustments and evaluations.

Watkins made an instant impact in the first quarter, sparking a 13-0 run with a steal and two quick inside baskets that energized the crowd. Though she struggled against the Pirates with three fouls and two turnovers, she was part of a bench unit that added 45 points to the Gamecocks’ tally. Their win over the Pirates gave the team its 42nd straight win.

Trending

Following the dismissal of assault and kidnapping charges against Watkins, South Carolina quickly reinstated her. However, she missed the team’s September visit to the White House, where the Gamecocks were honored by President Joe Biden for their historic national championship win where they had a perfect 38-0 season.

Watkins’ return further strengthens a team that is gradually regaining its full roster. She was pivotal in South Carolina’s undefeated 38-0 championship season, leading the SEC with 91 blocks. Last year, she averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds and remains the only player in program history to record dunks, with one in both, her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Watkins is expected to step into a key frontcourt role, replacing Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer and rebounder last season, who was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Sky.

Watkins and the Gamecocks are set to take on Clemson on Wednesday at the Littlejohn Coliseum before heading to Los Angeles to face No. 5 UCLA on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

Gamecocks showing strength in numbers

Chloe Kitts, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao often take center stage as starters, but the strength of South Carolina's bench remains a significant asset.

Aside from Watkins, bench players like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Tessa Johnson, Joyce Edwards and Maryam Dauda provide crucial support for the nation's top-ranked team. Sakima Walker, Adhel Tac and Maddy McDaniel also step up effectively when given opportunities.

The Gamecocks showcased their roster's depth against the Pirates, with five players scoring in double digits and every teammate adding to the scoreboard. Across four games this season, the bench has been a reliable contributor, scoring 29 of the team's 68 points against Michigan, 26 of 71 points versus NC State, and a remarkable 48 of 92 points in their game against Coppin State.

Despite Kamilla Cardoso's departure to the WNBA, South Carolina's offense hasn’t skipped a beat. The team has adapted well, reshuffling roles to maintain its high-level play.

With the bench's consistency and quality, another undefeated season seems within reach for the Gamecocks. However, achieving that goal will require staying focused on each game as it comes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here