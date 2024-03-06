ASUN tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

As of this writing, the 2024 ASUN tournament for men's college basketball is underway-- but it's okay if you missed out on the earlier games. This guide to the official bracket will help plan for the next few games all the way to the ASUN conference championship.

ASUN tournament bracket 2024

ASUN tournament schedule 2024

Monday, March 4 (first round)

GAME LOCATION GAME TIME NETWORK RESULTS (IF AVAILABLE) 9 Kennesaw State vs 10 Jacksonville N/A N/A ESPN+ 92-86 Jacksonville 7 FGCU vs 8 Queens N/A N/A ESPN+ 69-63 Queens

Tuesday, March 5 (quarterfinals)

GAME LOCATION GAME TIME NETWORK RESULTS (IF AVAILABLE) 1 EKU vs 10 Jacksonville Richmond, KY 7 PM ET ESPN+ 67-65 Jacksonville 4 Austin Peay vs 5 North Florida Clarksville, TN 7 PM CT ESPN+ 101-98 Austin Peay 2 Stetson vs 8 Queens N/A N/A ESPN+ 83-71 Stetson 3 Lipscomb vs 6 North Alabama Nashville, TN 7 PM CT ESPN+ 77-75 North Alabama

Thursday, March 7 (semifinals)

GAME LOCATION GAME TIME NETWORK 2 Stetson vs 10 Jacksonville TBD TBD ESPN+ 4 Austin Peay vs 6 North Alabama TBD TBD ESPN+

Sunday, March 10 (finals)

GAME LOCATION GAME TIME NETWORK Semis winner vs Semis winner TBD 2 PM ET ESPN2

When does the ASUN tournament start?

Date: The ASUN tournament for men's college basketball is currently ongoing as of this writing, and will end on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Location: Campus sites

ASUN tournament 2024 predictions

Just like the Horizon League, it's a safe bet to go for the higher seeds through every round of the ASUN Tournament. But as you can see above, there have been some upsets already with contests being won by lower-seeded teams (Queens and Jacksonville).

Nevertheless, here are the predictions for the upcoming games.

Semifinals

2 Stetson vs 10 Jacksonville - Stetson win

4 Austin Peay vs 6 North Alabama - Austin Peay win

Finals

2 Stetson vs 4 Austin Peay - Stetson win

The Stetson Hatters and the Austin Peay Governors are likely to contend for the 2024 ASUN tournament title by finally ending the dream runs of North Alabama and Jacksonville.

With the Hatters and the Governors being closely matched, expect a back-and-forth game in the ASUN tournament final, should they make it to the title round. Furthermore, Stetson and Austin Peay are more well-known for their offenses and not for their defense. So another possibility would be for these teams to light up the scoreboard, go on multiple runs, and basically trade baskets with each other all night.

In the end, Stetson's individual scoring ability might see them all the way through. Junior guard Jalen Blackmon (21.1 PPG, 43.5% FG) could prove to be too much to handle for any team.

How to watch the ASUN tournament 2024?

ESPN+ and ESPN 2 will be trading broadcasts for the 2024 ASUN tournament games, covering every single matchup. These networks will be available to stream on major services, most especially SlingTV, DirecTV, and Fubo (via AGoodMovieToWatch.com).

ASUN tournament tickets 2024

Tickets for the 2024 ASUN tournament men's basketball games are available on major outlets, most notably SeatGeek (via USA Today). Not a lot of tickets are available yet, but the website does allow potential buyers to track ticket availability when they need to.

What date does March Madness 2024 start ?

The first round of this year's March Madness will begin on March 21. However, the First Four games will be played on March 19 and 20 (via The Arizona Republic).