Atlantic 10 men's tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament will open tomorrow and run through Selection Sunday, Mar. 17. The 15-team league will battle it out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

March Madness is here, and this is the breakdown for the fans to get ready for the A-10 men's tournament.

Atlantic 10 men's tournament bracket 2024

Despite a No. 3 seed, Dayton and Nate Santos will be favorites to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament this weekend.

As a 15-team league, the Tournament setup is fairly complicated. The top nine teams from the A-10s regular season are given byes to the second round, with the top four teams getting double-byes. The league's top four teams (Richmond, Loyola Chicago, Dayton and UMass) won't play until Thursday.

This is a single-elimination tournament and the winner is guaranteed an NCAA Tournament spot. Last season, only the champion made the NCAA field. But in most years, at least one and often two more teams make the NCAA Tournament. In 2014, six A-10 teams reached the Big Dance.

Dayton is currently projected to be in the NCAA field, with Richmond as a bubble team. No other A-10 teams are receiving significant NCAA Tournament attention.

Session Game Time (EST) Matchup First round – Tuesday, March 12 1 1 11:30 AM No. 12 Fordham vs No. 13 Davidson 2 2:00 PM No. 10 La Salle vs No. 15 George Washington 3 4:30 PM No. 11 Rhode Island vs No. 14 Saint Louis Second round – Wednesday, March 13 2 4 11:30 AM No. 8 George Mason vs No. 9 Saint Joseph's 5 2:00 PM No. 5 VCU vs Winner Game 1 3 6 5:00 PM No. 7 St. Bonaventure vs Winner Game 2 7 7:30 PM No. 6 Duquesne vs Winner Game 3 Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 14 4 8 11:30 AM No. 1 Richmond vs Winner Game 4 9 2:00 PM No. 4 UMass vs Winner Game 5 5 10 5:00 PM No. 2 Loyola Chicago vs Winner Game 6 11 7:30 PM No. 3 Dayton vs Winner Game 7 Semifinals – Saturday, March 16 6 12 1:00 PM Winner Game 8 vs Winner Game 9 13 3:30 PM Winner Game 10 vs Winner Game 11 Championship – Sunday, March 17 7 14 1:00 PM Winner Game 12 vs Winner Game 13

When does the Atlantic 10 Tournament start, and how to watch the games?

Dates: Mar. 12 - Mar. 17

Location: Barclay's Center, Brooklyn, New York

Tuesday's opening round games will be carried on the ESPN+ platform. Wednesday's second-round games and Thursday's quarterfinals will be broadcast on the USA Network.

Saturday's semifinals are on CBS Sports Network, with Sunday's final on the CBS flagship station.

Atlantic 10 Tournament Tickets 2024

The A-10 sells its tickets through Ticketmaster. Individual sessions or entire tournament packages are available. At the moment, tickets for the entire tournament are in the $285-$340 range. A separate ticket package for the Saturday semifinals and Sunday final is selling for $130.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

The NCAA Tournament won't open until next week. The First Four games will open on Mar. 19, with normal first-round action beginning on Mar. 21.

