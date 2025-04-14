Aubrey Griffin WNBA Draft: Top 3 landing spots for UConn forward ft. Golden State Valkyries

While Paige Bueckers is the UConn star who will make headlines in the WNBA Draft, could reserve Aubrey Griffin be picked? UConn has a history of producing second and third round picks who have serviceable WNBA careers despite sometimes not being stars in college. That would certainly be the situation for Griffin entering the draft.
The 6-foot-1 forward averaged just 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season at UConn. But Griffin has shown more potential. In 2022-23, she started for the Huskies and averaged 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. While Griffin's career numbers aren't imposing, she's been part of the UConn culture, which is hard to quantify.
Here are three WNBA teams that might take a shot at Griffin in tonight's WNBA Draft.
Top 3 teams that might draft Aubrey Griffin
3. Indiana Fever
The Fever certainly have their marquee star in Caitlin Clark. What they lack is defensive intensity and a culture of success. Griffin could be a good late gamble for the Fever. She's had a career of not needing a ton of shots to be effective. But she's tall, athletic, and has a history of playing for one of the top programs in basketball history.
The Fever would certainly benefit from adding a winner. Additionally, a player who is willing to subliminate her ego to the team concept would be nice. And Griffin might ultimately be that standout who played in 2022-23. Stranger things have certainly happened.
2. Connecticut Sun
On the other hand, the Sun are an organization that's in the ultimate stages of a title hunt. Connecticut played in the league's semifinal round last year. The Sun led the WNBA in scoring defense and had a good rebounding squad last year.
At the same time, Connecticut was involved in a megatrade in February and is still redefining its team. Why not add a player off the collegiate dynasty in their backyard, particularly one who is certainly a low-risk pickup? Griffin to the Sun would make a fair amount of sense for both parties.
1. Golden State Valkyries
On the other hand, the Valkyries are an expansion team. When setting out to define a new franchise, there's inevitably going to be a fair amount of losing. One of the integral parts of the process will be adding players who simply refuse to accept mediocrity.
Can Golden State pick players with better playing resumes than Griffin? Sure, but they won't be able to grab many players who have been part of a successful culture of winning. Given that Griffin will be a player who won't demand shots or attention, she's an easy fix to plug in the approach of a proven winner. Why not Golden State for Griffin?
Do you think Griffin will be chosen in the WNBA Draft?
