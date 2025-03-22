Auburn vs Creighton projected starting lineup and depth chart for March 22 | College Basketball season 2024-25

Auburn vs Creighton will take place in the prime time slot of the day at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. According to Draftkings, No. 1 Auburn is a -455 favorite and No. 9 Creighton is a +350 underdog. The spread is set at 9.5 points.

Ad

The Tigers are coming off an 83-63 win over No. 16 Alabama State and will be looking to continue a potential run to the championship. Creighton was impressive in the first round, defeating No. 8 Louisville 89-75, but is not favored to pull off another upset.

Auburn vs Creighton: Projected starting lineup and depth chart for March 22

Auburn Tigers' projected starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Coach Bruce Pearl has not messed around with his starting lineup much this season. He occasionally makes adjustments but has gone with one group in 24 of the team's 34 games. He is expected to go with that lineup against Creighton on Saturday.

Dylan Cardwell, C

Johni Broome, F

Chad Baker-Mazara, G

Denver Jones, G

Miles Kelly, G

Creighton Bluejays projected starting lineup

Coach Greg McDermott played around with his starting lineup early in the season. He tried different combinations to see what fit, but when he found his starting lineup, he stuck with it. He has started the same five players for the past 23 games. He prefers to go with a forward-heavy lineup, only starting one guard throughout most of the season.

Ad

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C

Jasen Green, F

Jackson McAndrew, F

Jamiya Neal, F

Steven Ashworth, G

Auburn vs Creighton depth chart

Auburn Tigers depth chart

Reserves

Addarin Scott, F

Chris Moore, F

Ja'Heim Hudson, F

Jahki Howard, F

Joah Shay, G

Drake Cardwell, G

Reed Trapp, G

CJ Williams, G

Presley Patterson, G

Blake Muschalek, G

JP Pegues, G

Chaney Johnson, G

Tahaad Pettiford, G

Creighton Bluejays depth chart

Reserves

Fredrick King, C

Josh Townley-Thomas, F

Mason Miller, F

Isaac Traudt, F

Larry Johnson, G

Sami Osmani, G

Shane Thomas, G

Sterling Knox, G

Ty Davis, G

Fedor Zugic, G

Pop Isaacs, G

Ad

How to watch Auburn vs Creighton

This Auburn vs Creighton game will be broadcast live on TBS. However, fans without a cable package can stream the game on Max, Sling or Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here