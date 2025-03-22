Auburn vs Creighton projected starting lineup and depth chart for March 22 | College Basketball season 2024-25

Auburn vs Creighton will take place in the prime time slot of the day at 7:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. According to Draftkings, No. 1 Auburn is a -455 favorite and No. 9 Creighton is a +350 underdog. The spread is set at 9.5 points.
The Tigers are coming off an 83-63 win over No. 16 Alabama State and will be looking to continue a potential run to the championship. Creighton was impressive in the first round, defeating No. 8 Louisville 89-75, but is not favored to pull off another upset.
Auburn vs Creighton: Projected starting lineup and depth chart for March 22
Auburn Tigers' projected starting lineup
Coach Bruce Pearl has not messed around with his starting lineup much this season. He occasionally makes adjustments but has gone with one group in 24 of the team's 34 games. He is expected to go with that lineup against Creighton on Saturday.
- Dylan Cardwell, C
- Johni Broome, F
- Chad Baker-Mazara, G
- Denver Jones, G
- Miles Kelly, G
Creighton Bluejays projected starting lineup
Coach Greg McDermott played around with his starting lineup early in the season. He tried different combinations to see what fit, but when he found his starting lineup, he stuck with it. He has started the same five players for the past 23 games. He prefers to go with a forward-heavy lineup, only starting one guard throughout most of the season.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, C
- Jasen Green, F
- Jackson McAndrew, F
- Jamiya Neal, F
- Steven Ashworth, G
Auburn vs Creighton depth chart
Auburn Tigers depth chart
Reserves
- Addarin Scott, F
- Chris Moore, F
- Ja'Heim Hudson, F
- Jahki Howard, F
- Joah Shay, G
- Drake Cardwell, G
- Reed Trapp, G
- CJ Williams, G
- Presley Patterson, G
- Blake Muschalek, G
- JP Pegues, G
- Chaney Johnson, G
- Tahaad Pettiford, G
Creighton Bluejays depth chart
Reserves
- Fredrick King, C
- Josh Townley-Thomas, F
- Mason Miller, F
- Isaac Traudt, F
- Larry Johnson, G
- Sami Osmani, G
- Shane Thomas, G
- Sterling Knox, G
- Ty Davis, G
- Fedor Zugic, G
- Pop Isaacs, G
How to watch Auburn vs Creighton
This Auburn vs Creighton game will be broadcast live on TBS. However, fans without a cable package can stream the game on Max, Sling or Hulu.
