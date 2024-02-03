Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Ole Miss Rebels take on No. 16 Auburn Tigers at 6 pm ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at home.

The Rebels boast an impressive 18-3 overall record and 5-3 in the SEC aand are on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 17-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

The Tigers are the slight 4-point favorites, likely due to their relatively superior success this season and how their most recent matchup against each other went. Auburn dismantled Ole Miss 82-59, thanks to their excellent 3-point shooting.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction

Auburn is the favorite to win, thanks to its best player, junior forward Johni Broome. He's averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, shooting an 56.4 percent. Backing him up is Jaylin Williams, contributing 12.5 points per game on an excellent 60 percent field-goal shooting.

The two could prove to be a lot to handle for Ole Miss' defense, which has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't been consistent. Opponents have got whatever shot they want against the Rebels defenset.

Not only should the Tigers' individual talent enough to overwhelm Ole Miss, but the team's execution (19th-best 18.0 assists/game) won't have much trouble with sub-par defensive pressure either.

Auburn vs Ole Miss Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE AUBURN -4.5 (-102) 148.5 (114o / -106u) -176 OLE MISS +4.5 (-120) 148.5 (114o / -106u) +146

Auburn vs Ole Miss Head-to-Head

Auburn vs Ole Miss as a basketball rivalry is as close as things can get. With history going back to the 1952 season, the Rebels lead the Tigers 28-26.

Ole Miss will feel good that the game is on their home floor, where they've been more successful with a 16-10 record. But that record doesn't look too impressive, so the game could be a close and exciting one.

Where to watch Auburn vs Ole Miss?

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss, University, MS 38677

Date and time: Feb. 3, 2024 — 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SECN

Auburn vs Ole Miss Injuries

Auburn

No injuries

Ole Miss

No injuries