Auburn vs Vanderbilt Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Once atop the Southeastern Conference standings, No. 16 Auburn Tigers (16-4, 5-2) lost twice and now finds itself trying to right the ship at home against Vanderbilt Commodores (5-14, 0-6) tonight.

A pair of road losses at Alabama and Mississippi State have dropped Auburn into the middle of a jam toward the top of the SEC race. Vanderbilt will be a home opponent, and the Commodores have struggled mightily, losing their last four league games by double-digit margins.

Bruce Pearl's Auburn squad remains a strong SEC contender, largely due to two of the league's most efficient post players. 6-foot-10 Johni Broome is Auburn's top scorer (15.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.7 rebounds per game). Senior forward Jaylin Williams is second in both categories (12.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg).

The Tigers score 82.0 points per game and hold opponents to 38.1% shooting, sixth best in the nation.

Auburn forward Johni Broome has been their top scorer and rebounder this season.

Vanderbilt has a couple of high-scoring guards, with seniors Ezra Manjon (15.1 ppg) and Tyrin Lawrence (14.3 ppg). But the Commodores are shooting just 39.7% as a team, 346th in the nation. They have scored 63.7 points per game in league play, next to worst, and made just 25.5% of their 3-point attempts.

Jerry Stackhouse's team lacks size and depth and sits near the bottom of the SEC standings.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Odds

Auburn is a hefty 18.5-point favorite, with the money line reflecting the uneven nature of the matchup. The Tigers are at -4000, while Vanderbilt is at +1300. The game's over/under is at 142.5.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Head-to-Head

Vanderbilt holds an 89-54 historical record over conference rival Auburn. InTheommodores won 13 consecutive in the series from 2008 to 2017. Vanderbilt has a 36-31 edge in games at Auburn.

In previous action this season, Auburn defeated Vanderbilt 80-65 in Nashville on January 17, with Broome and Williams combining for 36 points and 20 rebounds. Last season, Vandy held off Auburn 67-65 in Nashville.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Where to Watch

The Auburn vs. Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on ESPN2, with streaming options including Sling and Fubo. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Injuries

Vanderbilt

Sophomore forward Colin Smith tore his Achilles in December and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Smith averaged 7.1 ppg and a team-high 6.6 rpg.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Best Picks and Prediction

The Tigers come in off a pair of tough losses, scoring just 58 points at Mississippi State. But Auburn's most consistent point of attack is its post players, which happens to be a significant weakness for Vanderbilt.

Given Auburn's high-scoring output and Vanderbilt's mediocre defense, the over is a safe pick, but the odds line is hard to justify. The wise pick might be Vanderbilt to cover the spread but probably not to win the game.

Pick: Vanderbilt (+18.5)