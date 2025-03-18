Audi Crooks transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Iowa State center if she leaves the program ft. South Carolina

Iowa State center Audi Crooks has been one of the most impressive standout players in college basketball. The 6-foot-3 center, nicknamed "Lady Shaq" for her old school, back-to-the-basket, game was dominant in 2024-25. Crooks averaged 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Still, her 22-11 Iowa State team barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament.

Plenty of fans and observers have been vocal about the possibility of Crooks transferring. Her strong skill set and such a ho-hum team do seem to be an odd pairing.

While no announcement has been made (and indeed, Crooks may elect not to transfer at all), it's time to consider some possibilities. Here are five possible portal spots if Crooks decides to move along.

Top five portal destinations if Crooks decides to transfer

Could a USC teaming with JuJu Watkins be in Crooks' future? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5 Iowa

Iowa has been more competitive than Iowa State, even in the post-Caitlin Clark era. An in-state portal addition would make sense for Iowa.

Hannah Stuelke could stay at the power forward spot, and Crooks would replace Addison O'Grady for the Hawkeyes. Iowa could be a good fit if Crooks wants to stay close to home but just opt for a more competitive change of scenary.

#4 LSU

Speaking of competitive, fiery coach Kim Mulkey could certainly use Crooks at LSU. Aneesah Morrow is a senior, and her loss creates a scoring and rebounding vacuum in the LSU program.

Mulkey hasn't quite been shy about using the portal, and the chance to add a true center could be legitimately tempting.

#3 Texas

The Longhorns have established themselves as one of the SEC's powerhouses. Taylor Jones is a senior, so bringing in Crooks could give Texas a post duo of Crooks and Madison Booker.

To say that Vic Schaefer's team would be a massive matchup problem would be an understatement.

#2 Southern Cal

JuJu and Crooks? It sounds like a buddy cop show, but it could be one of the great stories of college basketball.

USC will lose senior forward Kiki Iriafen inside, but that's where Crooks can step in and become ... the Kareem to JuJu's Magic? The Malone to JuJu's Stockton? In any case, it's a heck of an intriguing idea.

#1 South Carolina

South Carolina's only real weakness this season is the lack of an elite scorer. The team that saw Kamilla Cardoso be the centerpiece of an unbeaten season could easily fit Crooks into the mix.

Dawn Staley could add to her team of talented, physical and athletic guards with what would be the nation's premier post-up transfer. Seems like a pretty nice fit.

What do you think about Crooks's portal possibilities, or do you think she sticks at Iowa State? Share your take below in our comments section:

