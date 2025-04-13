Aziaha James WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for NC State standout ft. Los Angeles Sparks

Scoring guard Aziaha James seems to have a bright WNBA future after an excellent college career at NC State. The question is where. James and fellow NC State standout Saniya Rivers both get some discussion as possible first-round picks. It's a matter of style as to which of the two is preferrable, but in both cases, there's reason for some WNBA optimsm.

James was a two-year starter at NC State who showed massive improvement in her last two seasons. The 5-foot-9 James scored 16.8 points per game as a junior and then 17.9 ppg as a senior. A career 33% 3-point shooter, James never topped 34% in any individual season. She did average 4.6 and 4.9 rebounds per game in her last two seasons, but made her mark as a scorer.

There's no shortage of WNBA teams that could be interested in James. Her ability to get downhill and her potential to become a more efficient perimeter shooter makes her a valuable pick. Here's five WNBA squads that might well elect to choose her in the upcoming draft.

Top 5 WNBA Draft landing spots for Aziaha James

James could team up with Rhyne Howard on the Atlanta Dream via the upcoming WNBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta is an up and coming young team. James could be paired with Kentucky standout Rhyne Howard in a backcourt for the future. On a team that is looking to build a young nucleus of talent, James seems like a potential possibility for draft selection.

One major issue is that the Dream don't have a pick until No. 16. It's entirely plausible that James will be long gone by the time the Dream finally make a selection at pick 16. But if she is still around, Atlanta could well snap her up. That said, most projections indicate that she'll be gone ahead of that slot.

4. Dallas Wings

The best thing about guessing Dallas as James's WNBA landing spot is that there's a double chance of accuracy. The Wings landed the final pick of the first round, which is pick No. 12, and then also hold the second pick of the second round, which is No. 14. Either spot could make sense for James.

Dallas has standout guard Arike Ogunbowale, but can certainly use some help aside from her. The Wings have a young roster, with no players having played more than seven seasons in the WNBA. An athletic scorer who can get to the rim from the guard spot could make sense, so James could well end up landing in Dallas.

3. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx are nearly the opposite of the Wings. Their spot is 11th, which could make sense for James. The Lynx have a pair of talented and experienced guards in Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride. But those ladies are entering their 10th and 11th years in the WNBA respectively. Minnesota could use an injection of youth.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have a roster that reached the Finals a year ago. They're building around star Napheesa Collier. For a team that's closing in on a possible title, adding a guard who could help rest some veteran standouts could be a big deal. James would make a lot of sense for the Lynx as a draft option.

2. Chicago Sky

The Sky are a front-court heavy group. Start with Angel Reese, who is ceretainly one of the most identifiable players in the WNBA. Veteran Elizabeth Williams was a standout a season ago in the shadows of the attention that surrounds Reese. So what could the Sky use? Well, arguably some scoring help from the guard position.

James could be an easy fit. The Sky would look on her as a complementary option while she looks to refine her all-around game, particularly that inconsistent perimeter shooting. Given time to develop, rather than being the focus of the offense, as she often was at NC State, James could pay significant dividends.

1. Los Angeles Sparks

The most likely choice is the Sparks, picking at the No. 9 slot in the draft. Interestingly, some mock drafts have James going here, while others have her NC State teammate Rivers being the pick instead. Veterans Kelsey Plum and Odyssey Sims are the standouts on the roster in the backcourt, but some help could be useful.

James would certainly add some youth, which could matter in particular with Sims, who is starting her 11th season in the WNBA. The Sparks will be an interesting team, with Plum being a potential boom or bust player. James would be a useful player to pick up in the draft.

What do you think of Azaiah James's WNBA Draft spot? Share your take on the NC State standout below in our comments section!

