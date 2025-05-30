Azzi Fudd’s message about Paige Bueckers impresses sports reporter: “WNBA folks will have a chance to see other parts of her game”

Sports reporter Greydy Diaz was impressed by how UConn guard Azzi Fudd described her former teammate and close friend Paige Bueckers to WNBA fans who are still unsatisfied by the No. 1 pick's performances in the first six games of the season.
On Thursday's episode of the "Sports Are Fun" program, Diaz praised Fudd for sharing what Bueckers is capable of doing aside from scoring buckets.
Fudd's statement gave WNBA fans a glimpse of what they should expect from the former Naismith College Player of the Year awardee during her first season with the Dallas Wings.
"I love that Azzi did say WNBA folks will have a chance to see other parts of her (Paige Bueckers') game," Diaz said (Timestamp: 17:39). "Because obviously we know Paige is a scorer but she's like 'I'm glad that people are gonna now be able to see how great of a passer she is.'"
The 6-foot UConn standout is having an impressive start to her WNBA season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Bueckers is shooting 43.5% from the field and 80.8% from the free-throw line.
She has scored in double figures in each of the games she's played for the Wings, including a season-high 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in Dallas' 109-87 win over Connecticut.
Despite her impressive showing, Dallas is lagging in the cellar of the Western Conference standings at 1-5.
Azzi Fudd continues to support former teammate Paige Bueckers in the WNBA
UConn guard Azzi Fudd has shown her utmost support to her close friend, Paige Bueckers, in WNBA games whenever she's available. The 5-11 guard out of Arlington, Virginia, was present in the Dallas Wings-Atlanta Dream game last Saturday and was interviewed on live television.
The special bond goes back to high school when they were trying out for the USA Women's Basketball U16 squad. The friendship blossomed in UConn, where they shared the team's triumphs and individual trials, especially when both players endured knee injuries in different seasons.
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have sent get-well messages to each other when they sustained year-long injuries and were like partners on and off the court, backing each other up in crucial situations and caring for each other all the time.
In November, Fudd begins her final year in college basketball, as she is expected to lead reigning champion UConn to the 2025-26 season.
The Most Outstanding Player in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be backed by WBCA Freshman of the Year and All-American Sarah Strong, KK Arnold, Jana El Alfy and a bunch of veterans and newcomers, who are aiming to give legendary coach Geno Auriemma his 13th national title.
