Baba Miller transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Florida Atlantic forward feat. Mississippi State

Baba Miller's decision about next season came down to the wire. The Florida Atlantic forward waited until the final day that the transfer portal was open to announce that he will be looking for a new home ahead of next season.

This is Miller's second straight offseason entering the transfer portal. The Spain native began his college career with two seasons at Florida State before first entering the portal ahead of last season. He had a standout junior season with the Owls.

NCAA Basketball: Florida Atlantic at Memphis - Source: Imagn

In his lone season at FAU, Miller led the team with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while setting career highs with 11.3 points and 2.7 assists. He shot 48.6% from the field, including 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Miller is a sizable, athletic forward with point guard abilities. He excels at grabbing defensive boards and setting up shots for himself and others. Here's where he could end up next season.

Top 5 landing spots for Baba Miller

#1. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State needs a replacement for KeShawn Murphy. The squad is losing its top rebounder and blocker in Murphy and should seek a sizable, two-way forward who can grab boards and find shooting success.

The Bulldogs have picked up Achor Achor and Amier Ali in the transfer portal, both versatile at forward and guard. They also have incoming freshman Cameren Paul, a small forward. None match Murphy's skill set, but Miller does.

Miller and Murphy record nearly identical point and rebound values, and Miller is a stronger passer, which could aid the Bulldogs' offense. Both forwards have defensive depth, and they are similar in size.

Murphy thrives at shooting from the field, averaging 56.6% as compared to Miller's 48.6%. However, Murphy struggles from beyond the arc, so Miller's 3-point skills could add an offensive boost to Mississippi State. Miller has the same skills that Murphy utilized for the Bulldogs, as well as a few talents Murphy lacked, which would make him a promising pickup for the Bulldogs.

#2. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana is at a loss when it comes to forwards this offseason. The team's two top forwards, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako, are both transferring. Power forward Reed Bailey has announced he will be playing for the Hoosiers next season, but he will need some help. Miller could be a good fit.

Miller has a skill set that's comparable to Reneau's. Both are excellent rebounders and strong passers capable of consistently contributing double-digit point values. Reneau's 13.3 points per game outperform Miller's, but Miller is better in rebounds and assists. Like with Murphy at Mississippi State, Reneau is a stronger shooter in the paint than Miller, but does not share his 3-point skills.

Miller also offers a defensive depth that both Reneau and Mgbako lack. Neither of the former Hoosiers guards averages 1.0 plus steals or blocks. Miller puts up 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. Bailey and Miller could be a dynamic forward duo for Indiana next season.

#3. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas is in the midst of a rebuild, as many of its stars from this past season have exhausted their eligibility. One of these said stars is KJ Adams Jr., who was the Jayhawks' top-performing forward. So far, the team has only pursued guards in the transfer portal, but it will need a replacement for Adams.

Adams has served as a starter for the Jayhawks over the past three seasons and is a strong shooter with rebounding and defensive capabilities. He has a similar skill set to Miller, although Miller outperforms him in every major stat category except for steals.

As we've seen with every forward on this list thus far, Adams shoots better than Miller from the field, with a 54.0% average, but Miller finds success from beyond the arc, while Adams doesn't attempt 3-pointers. Miller has three years of college experience under his belt and stat values that could allow him to fill Adams' shoes seamlessly.

#4. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's best forward, big man Henri Veesaar, is heading to North Carolina. The Wildcats have two small forward recruits coming in, but may be looking for a forward with experience to provide leadership.

Miller and Veesaar are similar in size, with just one inch and ten pounds separating them. However, the two don't share the same set of skills. While Miller is a forward with point guard abilities, Veesaar is a forward who plays more like a center. Regardless, Miller could be a welcome addition to Arizona in Veesaar's absence.

Miller outperforms Veesaar in every major stat category. Both contribute on both ends, with their closest similarities in blocks and steals. Veesaar shoots 59.2% from the field and 32.7% from three, but Miller is the stronger perimeter shooter and a reliable scoring option for Arizona.

#5. Florida Gators

Florida big man Alex Condon is entering the 202 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. If he doesn't end up returning to college, the Gators will require reinforcements.

Like Veesaar, Condon is more of a big man, meaning Miller may not serve as the perfect replacement. Regardless, Miller's skill set and experience could make him a nice addition to the Florida squad.

The Gators would be losing their top rebounder in Condon, who averages 7.5 per game, making Miller's 7.0 rebounds per game a valuable addition. Miller edges Condon in scoring and assists, while both post similar shooting percentages. Defensively, Condon recorded 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, while Miller averaged 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals.

Condon and Miller post similar stats despite differing play styles. Condon could return to Florida, or the Gators may seek a more similar player to the big man, but Miller remains a strong fit.

