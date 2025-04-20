Baylor basketball transfer portal: Top 5 targets for Scott Drew as Bears rebuild squad

While the transfer portal has added a fair amount of difficulty for college coaches, few have the work cut out for them that Scott Drew does at Baylor. Drew will literally replace his entire roster from last year's team, either via graduation, NBA move, or portal entry. While Drew has added six players, there's work left to do.

Baylor has picked up guard Obi Agbim from Wyoming, big forward Michael Rataj from Oregon State, and additional transfers JJ White, Juslin Bodo Bodo, Daniel Skillings and Caden Powell. But there's still plenty of roster room left for the Bears. Here are five possible candidates for Baylor roster spots.

Top 5 portal targets for Baylor

Kennard Davis from Southern Illinois could be a potential portal grab for Baylor and Scott Drew. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Kennard Davis

A veteran of two seasons at Southern Illinois, Davis is a potential breakout scorer. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 boards per game in his sophomore season. Davis shot 38% from 3-point range and has enough athleticism and intensity to fit in well in Drew's system. While Drew has a shooting guard on board, he would be wise to grab another, if Davis is interested.

4. Chad Baker-Mazara

The 6-foot-7 guard is one of the more controversial players in the portal. Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last year at Auburn. He does have his fare share of on-court flare-ups and behvior issues. Baker-Mazara won't fit everywhere, but he'll defend and scrap enough to suit Drew. He's also a 40% 3-point shooter. Baylor could make it work.

3. Darrion Williams

The 6-foot-6 Williams is off an elite season at Texas Tech. As a junior, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's a career 38% 3-point shooter and connects on 84% of his free throws. Williams is a good rebounder as a wing and would be a solid veteran presence on Baylor's undoubtedly young team. He'd be a solid pickup.

2. RJ Luis Jr.

The 6-foot-7 wing was one of the most improved players in the nation. But after a season where he averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 boards per game, he's in the portal. An All-American, he could well end up sticking in the NBA Draft. But Baylor can wait him out and be a landing spot for a top scorer if he comes back to college.

1. PJ Haggerty

After playing for three teams in three years, Haggerty is in the portal again. Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game at Memphis. Haggerty is a ball-dominant player, but on an entirely newly-constructed team, Drew can probably live with that. An elite lead guard could be a difference-maker for the Bears in 2025-26, and Haggerty is certainly that.

What do you think about Baylor's portal possibilities? Share your take on the Bears below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

