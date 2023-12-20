Baylor vs Duke Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 10 Baylor Bears on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils' 7-3 record shows a more shaky start to the season than the program's history and their ranking would suggest. The Bears are having a more interesting season start, with an overall record of 9-1, although with one game less than Duke.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bears lost for the first time this season against the Michigan State Spartans, 88-64. For their part, the Blue Devils defeated the Hofstra Pride handily 89-68 on Tuesday.

The game will have a prime location in the Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Baylor Prediction

Despite Duke being considered the favorite for this matchup, the Bears are only 2.5-point underdogs. Whatever happens, this game will be a close one. We believe that Baylor has what it takes to pull off the upset, if you can even call it an upset, given their higher ranking in the AP Poll.

Prediction: Duke 66-70 Baylor

Duke vs. Baylor Betting Odds

Duke vs. Baylor spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Baylor over/under: 154.5 points

Duke vs. Baylor money line: Duke -138, Baylor +117

Duke vs. Baylor head-to-head

These top 25 teams have only faced each other once, in the 2010 NCAA regional finals in Houston. In that game, the Blue Devils prevailed 78-71.

Duke vs. Baylor Betting Tips

The Bears have hit the first-half game total over in 21 of their last 33 games (+7.05 units)

The Blue Devils are 5-5 against the spread this season

The Bears are 6-2-1 against the spread this season

The Blue Devils have won all of their last 5 games at home

The Blue Devils have won 19 of their last 20 games at home

The Blue Devils have won 5 consecutive games at home

The Bears have won four of their last five games

The Bears have won their last five home games