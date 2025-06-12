Bella Hines college offers: Which schools did 5-star recruit get offers from before LSU decision?

Bella Hines became head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers' first signing from the Class of 2025. The 5-foot-9 point guard, who ranks 30th nationally, 11th in the point guard position and first in New Mexico, also received plenty of offers from top programs.

Ad

Before signing for the Tigers, Hines narrowed her list to 10 teams: LSU, Iowa, Baylor, Arizona, Texas Tech, North Carolina State, West Virginia, Florida State, TCU and Kansas State. After committing to the Tigers on Apr. 4, she signed on Sept. 5 last year and shared the news on Instagram.

"New Chapter, New Drip…💎Beyond blessed to be a part of the @shopgld fam! #gldgang," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While speaking with Yahoo! Sports, Hines talked about the parameters she would focus on before deciding on a program.

"Definitely, just, the culture," Hines said Sunday. "And I felt (I) built really great relationships with the coaching staffs."

Let's take a look at some other programs that looked to land the LSU Tigers signee Bella Hines.

3 programs that were interested in signing Bella Hines

#1. Iowa Hawkeyes

Ad

The alma mater of the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark was one of the 10 programs that were in Hines' top 10 list. According to On3, head coach Lisa Bluder sent an offer to the former Eldorado High School player on Jul. 11.

Her father, Josh Hines, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that she received an offer.

"Bella Hines @SaucyBella2 c/o 2025 guard receives an offer from coach @LisaBluder and @IowaWBB," he posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also talked about Iowa as a program and their culture in an interview with On3.

“I always have been a huge Iowa fan. Love the style of play, the culture and I’m beyond blessed to have received an offer from Iowa,” said Hines. “Definitely planning on visiting sometime this fall.”

#2. Kansas State

While there are no records of any visits by the point guard to the Kansas State Wildcats, they could have used Hines' services after their Sweet 16 exit from the NCAA Championship last season.

Ad

From the Class of 2025, the Wildcats have signed Jordan Speiser and received hard commitments from Brandie Harrod and Aniya Foy.

#3. Florida State Seminoles

While talking to Yahoo! Sports, Hines confirmed that Florida State was among her top 10 and talked about Albuquerque's Amaya Brown signing with the program.

"She's like my big sister," Hines said.

Furthermore, she also said that the Seminoles were one of the first programs to send her an offer, which is often an important factor in recruitment. However, Bella Hines signed for LSU and will be joined by Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and ZaKiyah Johnson next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here