Best Cinderella teams in March Madness 2024 ft. James Madison, McNeese, and more

March Madness 2024 is upon us. The bracket for college hoops' most awaited moment is finally set.

We know every participant in March Madness, and, as always, we have surprising omissions, (looking at you Providence), surprising entries, and above all 32 schools ready to give it all for one shining moment.

However, there's one storyline that always captures the imagination of the country, and that's none other than that of the Cinderella team. Without further ado, let's have a look.

Best Cinderella teams in March Madness 2024

West Region: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon is superb in defense, which can always muddy the waters for all other teams.

They held opponents to 40% from the field this year. Pair that ability to keep games within reach with Tyon Grant-Foster's scoring, and anything is possible. Grant-Foster averaged 20 points per game this season, and that was bumped up to 25 points in the WAC tournament.

South Region: James Madison

What a season sporting-wise it has been for the Virginia school. The Dukes had a great football year (First bowl appearance in program history) and cruised to the Sun Belt title in basketball.

They have been undefeated since the start of February, making them the hottest team in the nation.

East Region: Florida Atlantic

They made the Final Four last year, and this is just their third NCAA tournament appearance. All of them have been in the 21st century.

Could you imagine the Owls crowning themselves national champs during this March Madness? If that isn't a Cinderella story, we don't know what is.

Midwest Region: McNeese

This is just the third appearance in March Madness in Cowboys history. The last one came more than two decades ago, in far away 2002.

They also happen to face Gonzaga in their first game, a team that has a penchant for early March Madness exits. Moreovr, McNeese is 30-3 in the regular season, riding an 11-game winning streak.