"Better ref than the NBA" - Lathan The Kid Umpire's refereeing draws hilarious reactions from CBB world 

A video of eight-year-old internet sensation Lathan The Kid Umpire has got people agog on Instagram. The video shows the kid officiating a basketball game. The style and confidence with which he moved got people on Instagram full of admiration for him.

One user was so impressed that they commented:

“Better ref than the NBA.”

Another user, apparently surprised at Lathan's age, wrote:

“So now we raising refs young.”

It was an opportunity for another use to get idealistic, as they wrote:

“Imagine a world where kids refereeing other kids was normalized.”

Instagram is agog for Lathan The Kid Umpire

Who is Lathan The Kid Umpire?

Lathan The Kid Umpire is a lot like any other kid his age. But the eight-year-old has become an internet sensation for doing something highly unusual for an average eight-year-old. Kids of that age mostly dream about being a celebrity athlete. So what's different about the eight-year-old who became famous for being the youngest baseball umpire ever?

It all started for Lathan Williams when he was five years old. The Hammond, Louisiana native wore a referee costume for Halloween. For many, that could have been the end of it. But it wasn't ever going to be a one-time thing for little Lathan. So when the time came for him to ask Santa for a Christmas gift, he asked for an umpire jersey. And he got it.

It gradually became more than just a Halloween costume or a Christmas wish for Lathan. Lathan The Kid Umpire was born. And he began officiating games for Little Leaguers. As time passed, even older kids started to trust his judgment.

Knowing that a star like Lathan was not meant for the sight of just his local community, his parents set up his social media pages. A simple search for “Lathan The Kid Umpire” on Instagram or TikTok will take you into Lathan's incredible world of refereeing.

Earlier this year, Lathan showed interest in being listed as the youngest umpire of a baseball game. With the support of his parents and local baseball groups, he did pull it off.

The spirit and dedication he shows at such a young age have gained Lathan the recognition and admiration of many people and organizations. In fact, he has been offered a scholarship for the future by the Wendelstedt Umpire School in Florida.

As Lathan Williams continues to develop, the world keeps rooting for him!