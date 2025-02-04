BF Grayson Herr drops 2-word reaction after Iowa star Lucy Olsen’s USBWA honor

Grayson Herr reacted to girlfriend, Iowa star Lucy Olsen, receiving the National Player of the Week Award via his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"So proud," Herr wrote.

Grayson Herr shows support for girlfriend Lucy Olsen on his IG story

Olsen's U.S. Basketball Writer's Accolade comes after a week in which the Hawkeyes picked up a huge upset win over then No. 4 USC, who have since been demoted to No. 7 after the 76-69 loss. Olsen struggled in the first half of the game against the Trojans, turning the ball over four times in the first 20 minutes, but bounced back with 23 points in the second half. The senior guard was clutch in the late moments of the game, making all seven of her fourth-quarter free throws. Overall, Olsen contributed 28 points, four assists and four rebounds in the matchup.

"Before (the second half) started, I went up to (Olsen) and I just said, 'You've gotta know how much I believe in you'," Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said. "She's such a great kid, and what's harder to understand from the outside is, when you transfer in as a senior and you're a point guard, you're still very new and you're trying to learn it and run it and there's a lot that happens in your head. And so, you know, she just wants to do so well and she's felt the pressure too."

Lucy Olsen & Grayson Herr: A Basketball Couple

Lucy Olsen is in her first year with Iowa after serving as a three-year starter at Villanova. This season, she is averaging 16.4 points per game for the Hawkeyes and has appeared in the starting lineup 20 times.

Grayson Herr, Olsen's boyfriend of over a year, played college basketball at Trinity University until his graduation in 2024. The guard also represented the United States in an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 tournament in China during the summer of 2023.

The Instagram story from Herr isn't the first time this athletic couple has posted about each other on social media. In November, Herr made an anniversary post for Olsen, sharing four pictures of the two together, including a photo of them facing off on the basketball court.

Herr's social media presence highlights his pride in his talented girlfriend, Olsen. His recent Instagram story shoutout is just the latest of many examples.

