Big 10 men's basketball schedule: Top 3 takeaways as conference announces home, away games

The Big 10 Conference released the breakdown of conference opponents for 18 schools in the 2025-26 college basketball season on Tuesday.

Each Big 10 team will play a 20-game schedule, wherein they'll face three schools twice in a home and away format while facing the remaining 14 squads once (seven at home and seven on the road).

Although the conference will release the complete schedule (along with television information, game dates and times) at a later date, the breakdown of opponents for the 2025-26 season gives fans an idea of what to expect in their team's Big 10 regular season campaign.

Here are the top three takeaways from the Big 10 Conference's release of the home and away draw for the coming season.

Top 3 takeaways from the Big 10 Conference's release of home and away games for the 2025-26 college basketball season

#3 Former Pac-12 teams play twice (again)

Former Pac-12 teams Oregon, UCLA, Washington and USC will play each other twice this season. The four teams, which played for the first time in the Big 10 after transferring from the Pac-12 last year, are scheduled to meet each other again in home-and-away clashes for the 2025-26 season.

The Bruins swept their ex-Pac-12 mates, going 6-0 last season. The Ducks went 4-2 against their former Pac-12 foes, while the Trojans went 2-4. The Huskies failed to score a win in six games.

#2 Michigan faces three State teams twice

The reigning Big 10 Tournament champions had a great season under new coach Dusty May. The Wolverines placed third in the Big 10 regular season standings behind Maryland and Michigan State.

As the third seed, Michigan swept past Purdue, Maryland and Wisconsin to capture the tournament title and secure an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines hope to repeat or improve their performance this coming season, but they'll have to face the three Big 10 State schools — Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State — twice.

Last season, they went 2-2 against the three State teams, winning over Penn State and Ohio State and losing to Michigan State two times.

#1 Purdue, Indiana rekindle rivalry, play twice this season

Purdue and Indiana resume their college basketball rivalry this coming season, as both teams are scheduled to face each other twice in a home-and-away format. The rivalry of two of the top flagship schools in the state of Indiana dates back to 1901, and the Boilermakers have won 128 of the 221 matches between them.

Last season, the Hoosiers and the Boilermakers split their showdown, with Purdue winning the first game 81-76 while Indiana exacted revenge, courtesy of a 73-58 beatdown against their rivals.

The prestige of both teams also helps this rivalry become more popular to this day. Hopefully, this year's home-and-away clashes will add to the gallantry of this superb matchup between two Indiana-based teams.

