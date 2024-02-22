Big 12 basketball power rankings: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances after week 15

March Madness approaches, and with it, the Big 12 basketball teams will get their NCAA fates. Here's how the league stacks up, as grouped by likely NCAA Tournament situation.

Big 12 basketball power rankings

Not in the Tournament without a conference tournament championship

14. West Virginia (9-17, 4-9)

This Week: Beat UCF 77-67, Saturday at Iowa State

Tournament Chances: 0% (TeamRankings.com), 0/108 brackets (BracketMatrix.com)

To Know: Despite a nice win, West Virginia has no real NCAA Tournament shot.

13. Oklahoma State (11-14, 3-9)

This Week: Wednesday at Cincinnati, Saturday vs. Oklahoma

Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/108 brackets

To Know: The Cowboys have a challenging week and don't seem likely to turn around their season.

12. Central Florida (13-12, 4-9)

This week: Lost to West Virginia 77-67, vs. Texas Tech on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/108 brackets

To Know: Any hope left in UCF's season probably went with their loss to West Virginia. Too many losses to salvage this year.

11. Kansas State (15-11, 5-8)

This week: Lost to Texas 62-56, vs. BYU on Saturday

Tournament Chances: 18%, 0/108 brackets

To Know: A likely 0-2 season probably puts the NCAA Tournament safely out of reach for the Wildcats.

Work to Do

Cincinnati and Jamille Reynolds are still working on their NCAA resume.

10. Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7)

This week: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday at TCU

Tournament Chances: 55%, 26/108 brackets

To Know: A win on Wednesday is necessary and Saturday's game will be two hungry bracket opponents squaring off. It's a big week.

9. TCU (18-8, 7-6)

This week: Lost to Texas Tech 82-81, Saturday vs. Cincinnati

Tournament Chances: 45%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: The loss to Tech hurt, and a loss on Saturday to Cincinnati probably flips the Bearcats over TCU into the NCAA field.

8. Oklahoma (18-8, 6-7)

This week: Saturday at Oklahoma State

Tournament Chances: 43%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Saturday is something near a must-win for the Sooners. That said, they should be fine.

7. Texas (17-9, 6-7)

This week: Beat Kansas State 62-56, Saturday at Kansas

Tournament Chances: 79%, 107/108 brackets

To Know: Saturday's game is one that could all but seal an NCAA spot for the Longhorns. Without it, they sink back toward the middle of the pack.

Probably In the Field

Pop Isaacs and Texas Tech are almost certain to end up in the NCAA tournament.

6. Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5)

This Week: Beat TCU 82-81, Saturday at UCF

Tournament Chances: 98%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: Saturday's game at UCF should be a 20th win and a 9th conference win. That probably locks the Red Raiders into the NCAA field.

5. BYU (19-7, 7-6)

This Week: Beat Baylor 78-71, Saturday at Kansas State

Tournament Chances: 92%, 108/108 brackets

To Know: The win over Baylor probably sealed BYU's fate, but that 20th win is still a big hurdle to reach. Another win should clinch things for the Cougars.

Definitely In the Field

4. Baylor (19-7, 8-5)

This Week: Lost to BYU 78-71, Saturday vs. Houston

Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108

To Know: Even an 0-2 week wouldn't hurt the Bears, although their showdown with Houston is a game to watch

3. Iowa State (20-6, 9-4)

This Week: Lost to Houston 73-65, Saturday vs. West Virginia

Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108

To Know: West Virginia should provide an easy 10th conference win, even if the head-to-head loss to Houston might have ended Iowa State's Big 12 title hopes.

2. Kansas (20-6, 8-5)

This Week: Saturday vs. Texas

Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108

To Know: The short week should help the Jayhawks, but they are two games behind Houston in the league standings.

1. Houston (23-3, 10-3)

This Week: Beat Iowa State 73-65, Saturday at Baylor

Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108

To Know: A 2-0 week pretty much wraps up the Big 12 for the Cougars. And perhaps a No. 1 NCAA seed as well.

Who do you think will win the Big 12? How many teams should make the NCAA Tournament? Let us hear from you below in the comments section.