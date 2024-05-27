Big 12 expansion: 3 teams Brett Yormark could target from P5 conferences in latest wave of conference realignment

The Big 12 Conference is looking to make it on the level of the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conferences. Commissioner Brett Yormark has done well in doing so.

With the addition of the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes beginning in the 2024 college football season, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the conference, but there are still some moves the league could do to get stronger.

Let's take a deeper dive into three teams the conference could add to continue adding prestige to the Big 12:

Teams Big 12 can add in conference realignment

Duke Blue Devils

One of the things that have been notable surrounding the Big 12 Conference is the fact they care about success in multiple sports.

Duke provides that with college basketball and football programs that have donned success over the years. With Duke being a program that would make a lot of sense if they leave the Atlantic Coast Conference, expect to hear that Yormark is at least making the calls to gauge their interest.

Oregon State Beavers & Washington State Cougars

The Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Huskies are in the same boat for a lot of reasons.

One of them is that they are the two last programs with the Pac-12 Conference, and this is a chance for Big 12 expansion and for Brett Yormark to essentially get the rights to the Pac-12 history under his umbrella. That would be a great haul for that but also continuing a hub for the west coast, as they already added four west coast teams in 2024.

It's difficult to imagine one without the other at this point, as the two schools have essentially created a bond. If the Big 12 can get them in the conference, it also expands the possibility of having a superconference as two divisions with the Pac-12: one division that runs independently from the Big 12's division, with the winners of each battling for the conference championship.

It also helps that Yormark was asking the Pac-12 to buy out the conference years ago, so it's a bit of poetic justice on his end.