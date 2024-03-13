Big 12 March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting bracketology for teams

With Selection Sunday looming, it's March Madness time for the Big 12. With nine teams slated for NCAA Tournament spots, it'll be a busy Sunday for the league. But we're here to help you get a jump on which teams are in, where they'll be seeded, and why. Consider this a March Madness crash course for the Big 12.

March Madness Bracket Predictions for Big 12

Without Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson, Kansas and KJ Adams could take an NCAA seeding dive this week in the Big 12 Tournament.

Of course, the Big 12 Tournament winner gains an automatic berth in the NCAA field. Kansas State is one team that could crash the party without winning the crown. A run to the Big 12 final would likely get K-State inside the NCAA Tournament bubble. But anything less probably won't move them. UCF or Cincinnati would probably have to win out to crack the field.

Of the teams clearly in the NCAA Tournament, here's the breakdown.

No. 1 seeds prediction

Houston

The top-ranked Cougars' resume has them set as a No. 1 seed regardless of their Big 12 Tournament performance. Houston (28-3) is atop the NET rankings and is projected as a No. 1 seed in 123 of 123 projected brackets at BracketMatrix.com.

Set the Cougars as a No. 1 seed, and a conference tourney win could well give them the No. 1 overall seed, which theoretically helps with the rest of their bracket field, at least in terms of aligning with a weaker No. 2 seed.

No. 2 seeds prediction

Iowa State

The seventh-ranked Cyclones (24-7) aren't set here. BracketMatrix has them as the fourth No. 2 seed, with an almost equal number of brackets dropping Iowa State to a No. 3. With 14th-ranked Baylor slated as the second No. 3 seed (more on this below), Iowa State's potential semifinal matchup with Baylor could decide the last No. 2 seed.

The Cyclones are No. 9 in the NET rankings, with only one non-quad 1 loss. If they fare well in the league tournament, they can be No. 2, and if not, they'll probably switch with Baylor.

No. 3 seeds prediction

Baylor

The 14th-ranked Bears (22-9) have two more losses than Iowa State but similarly have just one non-Q1 defeat, which was a Q2 game. Baylor is the second No. 3 seed in BracketMatrix's projections. The Bears' fate could well be intertwined with Iowa State two spots above them.

If Baylor reaches the Big 12 final, it's very possibly a No. 2 seed, and certainly so if the Bears win the tournament. If not, they're probably locked in at No. 3, although they could maybe slide to a No. 4 seed.

No. 4 seeds prediction

Kansas

While BracketMatrix has the 16th-ranked Jayhawks (22-9) as the last No. 3 seed, given their recent struggles and the holding out of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson from the league tournament, Kansas is likely to slide. One of the three Southeastern Conference schools that BM has as a No. 4 seed will rise over the Jayhawks.

Barring a minor miracle, Kansas will limp into the NCAA field as a No. 4 seed. A No. 18 NET ranking suggests that's probably about where they should go.

No. 5 seeds prediction

BYU

The 20th-ranked Cougars (22-9) are the highest No. 5 seed per BracketMatrix. Reaching the semifinals could help boost them to No. 4, but it would probably take a win over Houston. Because of its bracket, BYU seems to have little to gain or lose from this spot.

No. 6 seeds prediction

Texas Tech could jump or fall a seed line based on this week's Big 12 Tournament.

Texas Tech

On the other hand, 25th-ranked Texas Tech (22-9) is in a fluid situation. Bracket Matrix has the Red Raiders as the third No. 6 seed, but with little gap between them and the second No. 7 seed. If Tech takes down BYU, they might creep up to a No. 5 seed. On the other hand, if they lose that game, a No. 7 seed is not at all outside the realm of possibility.

No. 8 seeds prediction

Texas

The Longhorns (20-11), with a No. 25 NET ranking, should be safely in the NCAA field. Taking down Kansas State probably clinches that, with little seed movement possible here.

No. 9 seeds prediction

Oklahoma

Bracket Matrix has OU (20-11) in all 123 projected brackets. But that No. 42 NET ranking suggests it might not be that clear. A win over TCU probably clinches that spot, but a loss could make for an anxious Sunday. Speaking of which ...

No. 10 seeds prediction

TCU

Same situation in reverse. If the Horned Frogs (20-11) win over OU, they're likely in the field. BM again has TCU in all 123 brackets, but the loser of that OU/TCU game will be sweating it out. TCU is 40th in the NET.

Poll : Will 9 Big 12 teams make the NCAA Tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion