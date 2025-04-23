Big 12 men's basketball transfer portal rankings: Grading all 16 team's latest moves

The portal window is closing, so it's a good time to assess the Big 12. As is not unusual, the league had its fair share of portal deep divers and teams just dabbling in the portal. Here's the rundown on the league's portal classes, ranked from worst to best.

Big 12 portal classes ranked

Jerome Tang and Kansas State had an excellent transfer portal class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Bottom of the Class

16. Arizona

Harvard point guard Evan Nelson is a capable player (9.1 points per game), but he's the entire sum of Arizona's portal class. Suffice it to say the Wildcats didn't make the portal a priority.

15. Colorado

Colorado also had a one-player class. UC-Riverside guard Barrington Hargress averaged 20.2 points per game last season. He's a legitimate Big 12 prospect, but he's also the full sum of their portal efforts.

14. Houston

Texas Tech and Creighton guard Pop Isaacs figures to be a ready contributor for the Cougars. But it's a two-man class and Houston put plenty of its efforts into freshmen.

13. BYU

BYU also had a one-player class, but Baylor guard Rob Wright is a legitimate difference maker. BYU simultaneously weakened a Big 12 foe and got a top portal guard.

Needs to Do Better

12. Arizona State

ASU put together a five-player class, but it is not quite as long on quality as it is on quantity. Marcus Adams (16.1 ppg at Cal State Northridge) is probably the standout.

11. TCU

TCU signed three players. Providence guard Jayden Pierre (12.3 ppg) is probably the best of a decent, but unspectacular group.

10. Iowa State

Iowa State's class is also three players. Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan is a potential 6-foot-11 contributor, but he's about the best of the batch.

9. Utah

Utah picked up four players. Sophomore guards Elijah Moore (Syracuse) and Jahki Howard (Auburn) could develop into significant contributors, but it's still early on each.

Good Classes

8. UCF

UCF picked up seven players. There's not a massive star here, but forward Jamichael Stillwell (13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds per game at Milwaukee) could be an impact player.

7. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State added five players in this class. LSU freshman Vyctorius Miller (8.9 ppg) has the potential to be a star and Oklahoma State did a nice job balancing numbers and standouts.

6. West Virginia

It's a seven-player class for WVU. Late add Trey Eaglestaff of North Dakota, who is an extraordinary shooter, will probably ultimately tell the tale of the group.

5. Kansas

The Jayhawks are picking up three players. Tre White is well-travelled, but has started at USC, Louisville and Illinois. White averaged 10.5 points per game and should be able to help the Jayhawks in 2025-26.

4. Texas Tech

Tech picked up four players in the portal. The best of the group is forward LeJuan Watts, who averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last year at Washington State. If he stars, this class will move up the Big 12 rankings a notch or two more.

Top of the Class

3. Cincinnati

Cincy did a big job in the portal. The possible superstar of the group is 7-foot-2 center Moustapha Thiam. The massive Senegalese big man averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at UCF last year. He's one of the most interesting prospects in the nation.

2. Kansas State

K-State picked up four signees. The top player of the bunch is standout Akron guard Nate Johnson. Johnson averaged 14.0 points per game last season. Memphis forward Tyreek Smith could also be a significant addition in the long run.

1. Baylor

Baylor signed six players and wins the Big 12's best class honors. Baylor picked up two particularly big impact players-- Wyoming guard Obi Agbim (17.6 points per game) is an elite scorer and Oregon State forward Michael Rataj (16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game) is an impressive stretch power forward. Those two players carry Baylor to the top of our grading.

What do you think of the Big 12 portal classes? Share your take below in our comments section!

