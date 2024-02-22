Big Ten basketball power rankings: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances after week 15

Post-season college basketball play is just around the corner in the Big Ten. Here's the breakdown of the league's teams, divided into their NCAA Tournament situations.

Big Ten basketball power rankings

Not in the Tournament without a conference tournament championship

14. Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12)

This week: Thursday at Northwestern, Sunday vs. Purdue

NCAA Tournament Chances: 0% (TeamRankings.com), listed on 0/108 brackets (BracketMatrix.com)

To know: It's a lost season for Michigan, and it'll be surprising if Juwan Howard doesn't lose his job over it.

13. Ohio State (15-11, 5-10)

This week: Thursday at Minnesota, Sunday at Michigan State

NCAA Tournament Chances: 3%, 0/108 brackets

To know: Despite a surprising post-Holtmann win, OSU has no post-season chances.

12. Penn State (12-14, 6-9)

This week: Wednesday vs. Illinois, Saturday vs. Indiana

NCAA Tournament Chances: 0%, 0/108 brackets

To know: Fourteen losses render the season without meaningful post-season hope. It's not set up for a great week either.

11. Maryland (14-13, 6-10)

This week: Lost to Wisconsin 74-70, Sunday at Rutgers

NCAA Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/108 brackets

To know: Similarly, Maryland's loss to Wisconsin probably choked out the last gasp of home for its season.

10. Rutgers (14-11, 6-8)

This week: Thursday at Purdue, Sunday vs. Maryland

NCAA Tournament Chances: 4%, 0/108 brackets

To know: Thursday's battle with Purdue is probably the last chance at salvaging the season for Rutgers. That said, to call it a long shot would be charitable.

9. Indiana (14-11, 6-8)

This week: Wednesday vs. Nebraska, Saturday at Penn State

NCAA Tournament Chances: 8%, 0/108 brackets

To know: The Hoosiers have a pair of winnable games here, and should they sweep both, they'll jump a couple of spots. This could still get interest.

8. Minnesota (16-9, 7-7)

This week: Thursday vs. Ohio State, Sunday at Nebraska

NCAA Tournament Chances: 1%, 0/108 brackets

To know: Not at all unlike Indiana, Minnesota could make up some ground and post a respectable record. It may not be enough, but a 2-0 week would make the remaining season more interesting.

Work to Do

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and his Hawkeyes have work to do to make the NCAA Tournament.

7. Iowa (16-11, 8-8)

This week: Beat Michigan State 78-71, Saturday at Illinois

NCAA Tournament Chances: 38%, 0/108 brackets

To know: The win over Michigan State was huge, and another victory over Illinois could lift the Hawkeyes into the NCAA field. Even with a loss, Iowa probably battles it out with Indiana or Minnesota for the Big Ten's last spot.

Probably In the Field

Northwestern and Boo Buie will probably play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

6. Northwestern (18-8, 9-6)

This week: Thursday vs. Michigan

NCAA Tournament Chances: 67%, 106/108 brackets

To know: Northwestern would be in significantly worse shape if they lose to Michigan, but a tenth conference win moves them closer to safe status.

5. Nebraska (18-8, 8-7)

This week: Wednesday at Indiana, Sunday vs. Minnesota

NCAA Tournament Chances: 70%, 106/108 brackets

To know: Nebraska is in much the same shape as Northwestern, with the difference being that two winnable but important games could put them in even better shape with a 2-0 week.

4. Michigan State (17-10, 9-7)

This week: Lost to Iowa 78-71, Sunday vs. Ohio State

NCAA Tournament Chances: 98%, 108/108 brackets

To know: State should probably be ranked a class higher. With ten regular season losses and a bad game last time out against Iowa, maybe a little caution is in order.

Definitely In the Field

3. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6)

This week: Beat Maryland 74-70.

NCAA Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108 brackets

To know: it's a short week for the Badgers, but they took care of business and basically punched their NCAA Tournament ticket.

2. Illinois (19-6, 10-4)

This week: Wednesday at Penn State, Saturday vs. Iowa

NCAA Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108 brackets

To know: The Illini have sealed their NCAA fate. The only thing left for the regular season is a possible run at Purdue, but the Boilermakers would have to help out.

1. Purdue (23-3, 12-3)

This week: Thursday vs. Rutgers, Sunday at Michigan

NCAA Tournament Chances: 100%, 108/108 brackets

To know: It should be a light week for Purdue. The Boilermakers are playing for NCAA seeding now, and could well lock down a No. 1 seed.

